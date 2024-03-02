Liverpool scores deep in stoppage time to win at Forest and extend EPL lead to 4 points

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez scored a huge goal in the English Premier League title race, netting in the ninth minute of stoppage time to beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 and move his team four points clear on Saturday.

The Uruguay striker came off the bench and glanced home a header to end Liverpool’s 40-year wait for a victory at the City Ground.

There were angry scenes among Forest players and coaching staff after the final whistle, with even club owner Evangelos Marinakis coming down to the touchline to express his unhappiness. Eight minutes of time had been officially added on by the referee, which was perhaps the cause of Forest's complaints.

Second-placed City will look to restore the gap to Liverpool to one point by beating Manchester United at home in the derby on Sunday. Arsenal, which is a point further back in third, visits last-placed Sheffield United on Monday.

In the race for Champions League qualification, fifth-placed Tottenham came from behind to beat Crystal Palace 3-1 and trim the gap to Aston Villa to two points. Villa visited Luton later Saturday.

Chelsea’s humdrum league campaign wasn’t getting much better, with Mauricio Pochettino’s team needing a late equalizer to draw at struggling Brentford 2-2.

There were 3-0 home wins for Newcastle and Fulham against Wolverhampton and Brighton, respectively, while West Ham won at Everton 3-1.

Steve Douglas, The Associated Press