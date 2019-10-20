Liverpool winning streak ends with draw at United

SHOWS: MANCHESTER, ENGLAND, UK (OCTOBER 20, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. (SOUNDBITE) (English) LIVERPOOL MANAGER, JUERGEN KLOPP, SAYING:

"And for us, (Manchester) United is obviously a place - there are worse things than getting a point here, to be honest. Some teams will lose here, 100%. They will find, back on track and all that stuff when all the players are back, that's a real force. So yeah, we don't really, we never thought about - 17 games (winning streak). During the 17 games we will not start thinking about the one which we lost. We spoke about that game already because we play on Wednesday. And we expect much more from ourselves. The result is the result of the performance. And we could have won today, but it's not like we were really unlucky that we didn't win. We have to play better football and then we deserve to win a game more. If you deserve it more, it's more likely that you will do it (win). And today it was just - we deserved a point and could have won. But that's not enough with United."

3. (SOUNDBITE) (English) MANCHESTER UNITED MANAGER, OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER, SAYING:

"Yeah, I'm disappointed on behalf of the players because I thought the effort they put in, and the fans of course, because they deserve more than the one point, I felt. And when it's towards the end of the game it feels worse as well. Yup, they put us under pressure towards the end, but I didn't feel that they created too many chances. And we soaked the pressure up really well. One lack of concentration and it's a goal and that's the level we're at."

STORY: Manchester United ended Liverpool's 100% start to the Premier League season -- and their 17-match winning streak -- with a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Sunday (October 20).

But there was disappointment for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who were five minutes away from a surprise win before Liverpool substitute Adam Lallana grabbed an equaliser for the league leaders to cancel out Marcus Rashford's 36th minute opener.

It was yet another Premier League game with VAR controversy which will continue to provoke debate about the system introduced this season.

The result cuts Liverpool's lead over second-placed Manchester City to six points and Juergen Klopp's side were far from their best.

United are now unbeaten in their last seven home games against Liverpool and while their battling display will boost morale, the 20-times champions are adrift in 13th place, 15 points behind the leaders.