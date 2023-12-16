Liverpool: Woman, 90, who was hit by car dies

A man has been arrested after the pedestrian died in Acrefield Road

A 90-year-old woman who was hit by a car has died, police have said.

She was walking on Acrefield Road, Liverpool when she was struck by a silver Vauxhall Corsa at about 18:10 GMT on Friday.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Merseyside Police said.

A 52-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of drug driving and death by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody for questioning.

Ch Insp Phil Thompson, from Merseyside Police, said: "Although we have arrested a man at the scene, we are still in the very early stages of our investigation and are appealing for information to help us find out the full circumstances of what happened."

