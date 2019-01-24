Future's CRWN Interview With Elliott Wilson Is Here

Future is locked in promo mode.

Fresh off the release of his seventh studio album, The WIZRD, the Atlanta rapper sat down with TIDAL's Elliott Wilson for a new installment of the interview series CRWN. During the extended sit-down, Future discussed his excellent new album as well as a range of other topics.

Perhaps most notably, Future was asked to go deep on his creative relationship with What a Time to Be Alive co-crafter Drake. "He's always been someone that's good to feed off of and someone to create from," Future told Elliott. "When we go in the studio, we build from each other and just learn from each other. He's one of them good ones that you can learn from."

Drake, he added, takes his time in the studio and that approach ultimately influenced WIZRD sessions. "Usually, I'd probably do a song in two or three minutes and I don't even ever go back to it and never listen to it, nothing," he said. "But he might listen to a song, go back, fix certain things, whatever."

There was also a great bit about why Pluto had so many features. "That was the label," he said. "Half of the features, I don't even know them. I still don't know them to this day."

THE WIZRD, which boasts features from Young Thug, Gunna, and Travis Scott, is projected to move around 120,000 to 130,000 units in its debut week. That's strong enough to most likely give Future the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200.

"THE WIZRD always ahead, know what to do,” Future previously told Rolling Stone. “It’s a long road, heading down this road I know how to maneuver down. I know how to detour off this road, also. That’s THE WIZRD.”

Thursday, Future hit Ellen DeGeneres' daytime stage to run through the daytime-iest track off WIZRD, "Crushed Up."

