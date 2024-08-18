Livvy Dunne dressed up like Paul Skenes in his Pirates uniform at Fanatics Fest NYC

May 11, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) is embraced by his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne (right) after Skenes made his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

LSU women's gymnast Livvy Dunne picked the perfect costume for her appearance at this weekend's Fanatics Fest NYC.

Dunne surprised fans on Saturday by showing up dressed like her boyfriend, Pittsburgh Pirates rookie pitching sensation Paul Skenes. She sported his Pirates uniform, hat and even Skenes' signature mustache.

Dunne and Skenes have become one of the sports world's real power couples as of late, and it's very fun to see Dunne dressed up like Skenes for the popular fan event.

We're not going to make any firm guesses, but we feel like Dunne may already have her Halloween costume ready to go for this year.

Livvy Dunne as Paul Skenes at #FanaticsFest pic.twitter.com/kl9nGAftEU — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) August 17, 2024

More MLB!

Jose Altuve scorched a ground-rule double THROUGH the Astros' scoreboard

13 current MLB players who once shined in the Little League World Series

The 22 best custom bats from a lightsaber to Pablo Sanchez for 2024 MLB Players' Weekend

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Livvy Dunne dressed up like Paul Skenes in his Pirates uniform at Fanatics Fest NYC