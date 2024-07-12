Livvy Dunne says Paul Skenes makes her a 'crazy baseball girlfriend'

LOS ANGELES — If there's a new power couple in sports, look no further than Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes.

Dunne became one of the pioneers of the NIL era in college athletics becoming one of the most well-known athletes in the country at LSU, where she was part of the Tigers gymnastics team that just won a national championship. Skenes led the LSU baseball team to a national championship in 2023 and was the No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Not only is he already in the majors, but he's been nothing short of dominate. He'll be in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game.

They are both successful athletes, and Dunne has nothing but high praise for her beau's blazing streak of success, crediting it to their college roots.

"He embodies every characteristic that a Tiger should have," Dunne told USA TODAY Sports at the 2024 ESPY Awards.

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes (30) poses with his girlfriend Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunn (right) after making his major league debut against the Chicago Cubs at PNC Park. The Pirates won 10-8.

Thursday afternoon was a busy and stressful one for Dunne. As she was getting ready for the award show, she had her phone propped up with the Pirates game playing to see her boyfriend put up one of his best performances of his young career. He pitched seven no-hit innings with 11 strikeouts. He was pulled after the seventh inning and Pittsburgh was unable to complete the combined no-hitter and narrowly beat the Milwaukee Brewers 1-0, capping off a wild game for Dunne to watch. She admitted she does get frantic watching him play.

"I'm gonna admit it. I'm a crazy baseball girlfriend," Dunne said. "I never thought I'd watch this much baseball in my life, but I've tuned into every game. I try to go to as many as possible. Just to watch him do his thing is inspiring."

Skenes will bring his 6-0 record and 1.90 ERA to Globe Life Field for the All-Star Game on Tuesday, and perhaps his high-intensity demeanor to the mound. But he's not always like that, at least to Dunne.

"A lot of people think he's very serious. He's really not," she laughed.

Why did Livvy Dunne return to LSU?

LSU got a big boost when Dunne announced she would return for her fifth year in 2025. She competed in nine meets this past season, including a career-high score of 9.900 on the floor at both the Podium Challenge and the NCAA Fayetteville Regional second round. She said being part of a national championship team was a key factor in her wanting to return.

"Winning is addicting, honestly," Dunne said. "I would love to do it again with my sisters, my teammates, and it's just the best school."

Since she's been around to support Skenes at the start of his MLB career, Dunne can't wait for him to return to Baton Rogue to see Dunne and company try to win another championship.

