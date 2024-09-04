Liz Cheney endorses Kamala Harris and warns of ‘danger’ Trump poses to Constitution

Former U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) listens to an audience members question during an event for her new book "Oath and Honor: A Memoir and a Warning" at the Sixth & I Historic Synagogue on December 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Getty Images)

Former Wyoming congressmember Liz Cheney endorsed Kamala Harris for president on Wednesday, breaking with her fellow conservatives who are supporting Donald Trump.

Cheney, one of Trump’s most vocal Republican critics while she was in Congress, said during an event at Duke University on Wednesday that fellow conservatives don’t have “the luxury” of sitting out or writing in other candidates if they’re uneasy about Trump, especially in a swing state like the university’s home of North Carolina.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes in and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this,” she told the crowd. “Because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris.”

The announcement was met with cheers from the audience.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.