Liz Cheney Says She Will Vote For Kamala Harris In November Election

Liz Cheney, the former congresswoman who was ousted from GOP leadership for her criticism and opposition to Donald Trump, said that she will vote for Kamala Harris in the November election.

“As a conservative, as someone who believes and cares about the Constitution, I have thought deeply about this, and because of the danger that Donald Trump poses, not only am I not voting for Donald Trump, but I will be voting for Kamala Harris,” Cheney said at an event at Duke University.

Harris said that it was “crucially important for people to recognize not only…the danger that Trump poses, something that should prevent people from voting for him, but I don’t believe that we have to be writing in candidates’ names, particularly in swing states.”

Cheney served as vice chair of the January 6th Committee, the House investigation of the attack on the Capitol that ultimately recommended criminal charges against Trump. The former president ultimately was charged with four counts related to his efforts to remain in power after the 2020 election.

Her role on the committee played a factor in her ultimate defeat to a Trump-backed Republican challenger in the 2022 primary in Wyoming.

The other Republican member of the committee, Adam Kinzinger, did not run for reelection. He endorsed Harris and spoke at the Democratic National Convention last month.

Cheney has been staunchly pro-life in her political career, at odds with the position of Harris in a year when the rollback of Roe vs. Wade is at the forefront of the presidential campaign. But she has previously called for putting aside policy disagreements in the name of defeating Trump, who she has said is a threat to democracy.

