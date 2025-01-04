Liz Cheney Shuts Down Trump's 'Malicious Lies' With Blunt Jan. 6 Reminder

Former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) checked Donald Trump over his latest string of “malicious lies” on Friday after the president-elect continued his push to rewrite history on the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol just days before the 4th anniversary of the attack.

“Donald, this is not the Soviet Union. You can’t change the truth and you cannot silence us,” Cheney wrote in a social media post.

Her remarks come after the president-elect’s Truth Social outburst over President Joe Biden honoring both her and Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) — who helped lead the House committee that investigated the deadly Jan. 6, 2021 attack — with the Presidential Citizens Medal.

She responded to Trump by reminding him of his 2020 election lies and his failed coup attempt before leaving office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Remember how you sent a mob to our Capitol and then watched the violence on television and refused for hours to instruct the mob to leave? Remember how your former Vice President prevented you from overturning our Republic? We remember,” Cheney wrote.

“And now, as you take office again, the American people need to reject your latest malicious falsehoods and stand as the guardrails of our Constitutional Republic — to protect the America we love from you.”

Trump’s post featured falseclaims about Cheney and the committee including one that members “destroyed and deleted all evidence” from its investigation into the attack (the panel’s final report and supporting materials are online).

He also claimed that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) “refused to accept the help which was offered for security” on the day of the attack (this has long been debunked).

“Liz Cheney, Cryin’ Adam Kinzinger, Bennie Thompson, and the rest of these dishonest Thugs have gotten away with horrible things under the pretense of January 6th,” wrote the president-elect of the committee’s members.

ADVERTISEMENT

He later continued, “They have destroyed the lives of many people, and are rewarded by getting Biden Fake Medals. This is not America. January 20th cannot come fast enough.”

Last month, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to accuse the ex-congresswoman of “egregious and unthinkable acts of crime” after Republicans criticized the “failures” of the committee in an interim report.

Cheney, in response, said that the GOP-backed report “disregards the truth” and described Trump as a “cruel and vindictive man” for his role in the attack.

Related...