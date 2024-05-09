Liz Hurley and son Damian on the red carpet of Strictly Confidential

Elizabeth Hurley was supported by her former partners Hugh Grant and Arun Nayar at a London screening of her son Damian Hurley’s directorial debut.Strictly Confidential made headlines last year after it was revealed the Austin Powers star appears in intimidate scenes with another woman in 22-year-old Damian’s debut thriller.The 58-year-old stars as a woman grieving the suicide of her daughter and also stars The Evermoor Chronicles actress Georgia Lock, Freddie Thorp from Fate: The Winx Saga, and Hollyoaks’ Lauren McQueen.Damian posed with the cast and his mother at the special screening, as well as actor Grant – who has starred in hit films including Bridget Jones, Love Actually, Notting Hill and Wonka.Grant, who is Damian’s godfather, looked sharp in a black suit paired with a crisp white open-collar shirt and appeared in good spirits as they posed together on the red carpet.