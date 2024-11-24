Liz Kendall to tell all councils to crack down on worklessness

Daniel Martin
·4 min read
Liz Kendall will unveil a long-awaited welfare White Paper this week entitled Get Britain Working
Liz Kendall will unveil a long-awaited welfare White Paper this week entitled Get Britain Working - Lucy North/PA

The Work and Pensions Secretary will tell councils to work with local employers to crack down on worklessness in their areas.

In a major welfare announcement this week, Liz Kendall will demand town halls draw up “Get Britain Working” plans to help reduce the benefits bill by collaborating with the NHS and local charities.

She will tell them that it is vital they liaise with local employers to find out the type of skills they want and the help they could give to return people to work.

Ms Kendall will set up a funding pot for local authorities to kick-start any innovative ideas to tackle economic inactivity.

It came as she warned young people they would lose their benefits if they repeatedly refuse to take work – but she would not be drawn on what exactly these sanctions would look like.

“If people repeatedly refuse to take up the training or work responsibilities, there will be sanctions on their benefits,” she told Sky News.

“The reason why we believe this so strongly is that we believe in our responsibility to provide those opportunities, which is what we will do. We will transform those opportunities but young people will be required to take them up.”

On Tuesday, Ms Kendall will unveil a long-awaited welfare White Paper entitled Get Britain Working.

As part of the plans, she wants to transform Britain’s job centres from a “benefits administration service” into hubs for all of those seeking work or a better position.

The Government will also target millions of pounds towards eight “trailblazer” areas in large urban areas across the country such as Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire.

However, Ms Kendall will tell all councils – even those in more suburban or rural areas – that they should draw up plans to deal with the problem of worklessness in their areas.

A government source said: “We will support local areas to develop their own local Get Britain Working plans which bring together a range of partners in each area as we tackle economic inactivity across the country. Local areas know best what works for them.”

Ms Kendall will announce radical plans to reform job centres, which she describes as 'not fit for purpose'
Ms Kendall will announce radical plans to reform job centres, which she describes as ‘not fit for purpose’ - Steve Parsons/PA

Ms Kendall told the BBC young people have a “responsibility” to take up the opportunities presented to them.

“We will transform those opportunities for young people, we will put in place a youth guarantee so everyone has the chance to be earning or learning,” she said.

“But in return for those new opportunities, young people will have a responsibility to take them up.

“Let me tell you why, because if you lack basic skills in today’s world, that is brutal. If you are out of work when you’re young, that can have lifelong consequences in terms of your future job prospects and earnings potential.

“So, we, the Government, will face up to our responsibility, unlike the last government, of having that guarantee in place.”

She said young people she had spoken to said it was “better for their mental health” to be in work.

Ms Kendall will also announce radical plans to reform job centres, which she describes as “not fit for purpose”.

Rather than just administering benefits, as at present, she wants them to become a “genuine public employment service” where everyone can access advice to help them into work and to progress in their careers.

A survey for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) found that less than a third (32 per cent) of people say they would use a job centre for advice about jobs, and less than half (45 per cent) of all respondents trust the DWP to help them reach their full career potential.

Very few employers want to engage with Jobcentre Plus and use it to recruit staff, the survey found.

Of employers surveyed in 2022 who had either recruited or tried to recruit in the last 12 months, only 14 per cent had used Jobcentre Plus.

The UK is the only G7 country that has higher levels of economic inactivity now than before the pandemic, with a near record 2.8 million people out of work due to long-term sickness.

