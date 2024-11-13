Liz Truss Bizarrely Claims Trump Can 'Save Europe' And Prevent UK 'Blackouts'

Liz Truss thinks Donald Trump can save Europe AP

Liz Truss thinks Donald Trump can “save Europe,” “give us our confidence back” and prevent the UK from having blackouts, apparently.

The former prime minister, who was in No.10 for the historically short period of just 49 days, is delighted the Republican is returning to the White House with X CEO Elon Musk by his side.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal, she suggested Trump could provide the UK with a much needed boost through a UK-US trade deal.

She said the States could offer tariff-free trade in exchange if the UK vows to increase its “defence spending, abandon net-zero targets and take a firmer line on China”.

She continued: “Now, with Britain struggling under Keir Starmer’s socialist policies, a deal is even more compelling.

“It could be the only way Britain escapes a rerun of the economic ruination of the 1970s. Without change, we are headed for blackouts and a financial crisis.”

The National Grid has previously warned blackouts could return due to the energy crisis if Europe cuts gas exports.

Labour wants to make the UK’s electricity supply fossil-fuel free by 2030, while Trump wants to “unleash” the oil ands gas industry and end subsidies for renewables.

Truss suggested Trump could refuse “tariffs based on greenhouse-gas levels emitted during production,” “export America’s economic model to Europe and give us our confidence back”.

She said: “In short, as well as saving America, he can save the West. It’s a big task, but if anyone can do it, he can.”

Truss still favours low regulation and low taxes, even though her £45bn of unfunded tax cuts in her 2022 mini-budget sent the pound into freefall and the markets into chaos.

She also wrote on X that billionaire Trump’s victory “wasn’t just a win for the people over the elite,” but “a win for the US economic model over European stagnation.”

In the Wall Street Journal, Truss also praised Trump’s plans to “finish off the deep state”, noting how he has hired tech tycoon Musk to reduce government waste “in the same way he sorted out X”.

Musk fired 80% of X’s staff when he took over the social media platform formerly known as Twitter and declared it to be a bastion of free speech.

Since then, it has been beset with bots and misinformation. Thousands have left the platform since Trump’s victory in the presidential election.

But in another post on X, Truss said the same kind of department to cut government efficiencies is “what is needed in Britain”.

The former MP wrote in the Wall Street Journal that her plans for the UK economy “were undermined by the Bank of England and others who wanted to maintain the status quo of uncontrolled immigration, net-zero orthodoxy and big government”.

Actually, the Bank of England had to wade in to save the UK economy from financial meltdown due to her mini-Budget.

