Liz Truss tells Hunt to scrap stamp duty for a prosperous Britain

Ms Truss also said there should be a reduction in the number of quangos - TS/GoffPhotos.com

LIz Truss has urged her successor to scrap stamp duty and increase the higher rate tax threshold to deliver a more prosperous Britain.

The former prime minister has joined with other MPs on the Right of the Conservative Party to present Rishi Sunak and Jeremy Hunt with a 10-point plan to change course.

Along with MPs including Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, she also calls on Mr Sunak to toughen up immigration rules so that a criminal conviction nullifies an indefinite leave to remain.

The 10-point plan was published by the Legatum Institute think tank.

Among the MPs’ other demands is action to cut childcare costs and to allow mass planning permissions in London in a bid to ease the housing shortage.

They call on the Prime Minister to abolish non-financial reporting requirements for businesses, and say the IR35 tax rules – which target those who work off-payroll – should be scrapped because most are Tory voters.

The MPs also demand an end to the “socialist” public sector equality duty, meaning councils will no longer have to carry out equality impact assessments.

And they also want a repeal of more EU laws and a reduction in the number of quangos. This would be done by ensuring there is a Parliamentary vote after a certain number of years to decide whether they should continue.

Ms Truss said: “There are far too many unelected, unaccountable bodies exercising power over the heads of elected ministers.

“It is vital that Parliament is able to shut down any of these bodies. This is a first step on the road to restoring democratic accountability to the administrative state and Parliamentary sovereignty.”

The letter is also signed by Sir Brandon Lewis, Ranil Jayawardena, Andrew Lewer, Greg Smith, Brendan Clarke-Smith, David Jones and Miriam Cates.

Sir Jacob said: ”This briefing by the Legatum Institute shows exactly how government should be done. The ideas here can be delivered efficiently and they are politically and economically sound.

“By removing the Public Sector Equality Duty, we can improve the quality of governance and rid us of the worst socialist excesses in the public sector.

“By cutting costs on businesses, by abolishing superfluous reporting rules and deregulating the economy, we can increase growth and prosperity, giving Britain a competitive edge over her rivals.”

Mr Jayawardena, a former Cabinet minister who is chairman of the Conservative Growth Group, said: “I welcome these tax proposals.

“The Conservatives have helped the lowest paid by taking them out of tax altogether and cutting NI too, so it is right that we now help the squeezed middle – the police sergeants, experienced schoolteachers and junior doctors – who shouldn’t be paying 40 per cent tax, by lifting that threshold.

“At the same time, we should increase flexibility in the labour market – by scrapping stamp duty and abolishing IR35 – as that’s crucial for growing the economy and securing a better future for families across the country.

“The bonus from scrapping stamp duty is that family homes are freed up by downsizers, second steppers are able to move up the housing ladder rather than be forced to extend, and starter homes remain available for the next generation.”

Mr Lewer said: “Stamp Duty has become everyone’s least favourite tax, which has gummed up the housing market. Getting rid of it – or increasing the threshold radically – will do much to improve the market.”