Liza Minnelli Dishes on New Memoir, TV Deal and Holiday Plans: 'I'm on Top of the World, Baby!' (Exclusive)

The stage and screen star's hotly anticipated memoir is hitting shelves spring 2026 and now there's a TV version coming, too

Robert Trachtenberg/Variety/Penske Media via Getty; NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Liza Minnelli, now and then

If there’s anyone who has a story to tell, it’s Liza Minnelli. One the world will hear from the legendary performer herself, with the publication of her memoir — coming in spring 2026 — which has just been optioned for TV.

“The story of an SUD [substance use disorder] victor not victim, who happens to be closing in on age 80, is a first for the screen,” Minnelli tells PEOPLE exclusively via email.

The joint projects — a result of over 15 years of intimate conversations between the screen, stage and dance star and her close friend and collaborator, Michael Feinstein — will not shy away from her many ups and downs, including substance abuse struggles, that have made her such a survivor at age 78.

NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Liza Minelli

“I wasn’t going to tell this story, until I realized, maybe I’m still alive because I have a responsibility to help people like me, whose brains are wired differently,” adds Minnelli. “I work on recovery every day. Let’s stop the shame.”

Minnelli, the daughter of Judy Garland and director Vincent Minnelli, hopes her candor will lead to greater understanding.

“I met with The World Health Organization and The United Nations and they showed me facts that are staggering,” says Minnelli. "Over 600 million people are actively diagnosed with SUD and each life touches at least five other lives on average. We’re looking at over a billion people in the world who are suffering and at risk! These aren’t numbers. These are our Moms, Dads, Brothers, Sisters, Children and loved ones.”

Bettmann Judy Garland poses with her three children, Liza Minelli, Lorna Luft and Joey Luft at Grand Central Station.

The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner grew up in the spotlight. She began performing at 17 years old and became a superstar with her turn as Sally Bowles in Cabaret in 1972, one of the many show-stopping performances for which she’d become known. But soon enough, the headlines would also highlight her personal life, including four marriages and divorces — and her sheer will to survive.

As for who will play her in her on-screen life story (to be produced by Magnolia Hill Productions in association with Warner Brothers Television) she says, “We don’t know! We’re very grateful that Academy Award, Emmy, Tony and Grammy winners are so excited to talk with us. First, we need a great script and an actress who loves to move.”

As she puts it, “Honey, first, I’m a dancer … like the great line in Chorus Line: God, I’m a dancer … a dancer dances … even with replaced hips and scoliosis!"

It’s just a few of many exciting projects in the works for the stage and screen legend. Next up is a collaboration with Tiffany's. “I’m the newest creative contributor to Tiffany and Co., with Christopher Young, their creative director in support of my dear friend Elsa Peretti,” she says.

ullstein bild via Getty Liza Minelli in 'Cabaret'

She adds, “I’m recording again with my best friend in the world, Michael Feinstein. It would be fun to do one more film … At my age? I couldn’t feel better or be working harder! And I’m producing Drag…The Musical at The Shubert New World Stages in New York. My career documentary, Liza A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story is getting raves at film festivals and receiving a theatrical release!”

The film will open in New York this January, and later that month in Los Angeles, followed by a national rollout. As she sums up with her trademark enthusiasm, “I'm on top of the world, Baby!”

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage Liza Minelli at the 45th Annual Academy Awards in 1973

Minnelli is also looking forward to a low-key but festive Christmas. “Holidays are always spent with family and loved ones. Finally!” she says. “Today, I have that luxury. For years, I lived on the road and was traveling for most of them … I missed so much. That doesn’t happen anymore.”

She's also celebrating by listening to some of the same holiday classics as the rest of us, although they hit a little closer to home for her.

“My favorite Christmas Carol is my mother’s version of 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas,'" she shares. "Mama got the song rewritten and Papa directed the film [Meet Me In St Louis]. It’s a family tradition that makes us all laugh and cry."

