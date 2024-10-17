Liza Minnelli 'keeps replacing' body parts and 'moving forward'

Liza Minnelli deals with health issues by "replacing" body parts and "moving forward".

The 78-year-old entertainer has opened up about her health in a new interview urging her fans to "take care" of their bodies so they can stay healthy in their later years.

She told Interview magazine: "I have one piece of advice: Take care of your body ’cause you might live longer than you expect to. I just keep replacing parts and moving forward.

"You just deal with it and be happy, and as Dick Van Dyke sang and taught to me, 'Put on a Happy Face'."

Liza has undergone hip and knee replacement operations as well as jaw reconstruction surgery after falling over onstage during a show in Sweden in 2007.

During rehearsals for a UK tour back in 2008, Liza opened up about her health issues in an interview with the Guardian newspaper, saying: "[I've had] two [hip replacements]. And a wired-up knee. I've got two crushed discs too. Never stop moving or you'll stop moving. I go to dance class every morning and it's just good to stay strong; I like being healthy."

When asked about her jaw surgery the previous year, she said: "I've got four [teeth] missing. I had serious, serious - they took out part of my jaw, they took out all of these teeth!

"And because I'm a dancer, I don't complain, you just don't complain, so I was thinking, 'Ow, this really hurts' [after the fall]. And then I went to the doctor and said, 'Please give me something, this hurts me so much'."

Throughout her life, Liza has also battled substance abuse issues and she was dealt another set back in 2000 when she was struck down with encephalitis which left her in a wheelchair.

She added to the Guardian: "I had to learn to walk again, had to learn to talk again. People don't usually recover like I recovered but I would not give up. I just couldn't - I don't know how you'd do anything else ... I really worked to get back. Most people don't come through it."