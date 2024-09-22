Lizzo Addresses Ozempic Accusations as She Reveals '5 Months of Weight Training and Calorie Deficit'

The four-time Grammy winner responded to an Instagram follower who speculated about her weight loss

Lizzo/Instagram Lizzo poses for an Instagram selfie in September 2024; Lizzo works out in the gym in August 2024

Lizzo is shutting down social media rumors while continuing to share her personal fitness journey.

The four-time Grammy winner, 36, responded to an Instagram follower on Friday, Sept. 20, who questioned if she was taking Ozempic — the FDA-approved prescription medication for people with type 2 diabetes — in an effort to lose weight.

In a carousel post, Lizzo included a video of herself smiling for the camera, alongside a cheeky caption.

"When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit," she captioned the clip, soundtracked by a popular TikTok audio of Christoph Waltz's character in Django Unchained saying, "It's like a reward."

The "Juice" singer then shared a screenshot of an Instagram comment from one of her followers who asked, "Did she use Ozempic or did she snort coke."

"'oZeMpIc oR cOkE?' - a fan 😭😭😭😭," Lizzo captioned the post, which showed that she also responded to the person in her comment section: "Whyyyy do u follow me?😭😭😭😭."

Related: Lizzo Talks Exercising, Focusing on Her Health Without 'Trying to Escape Fatness'

In recent months, Lizzo — who has teased that she has been making "the BEST music of my life" in the studio lately — has given fans a few behind-the-scenes looks at how she's keeping active during what she is calling a "gap year." She has shown herself doing everything from arm exercises at the gym to jumping rope on a balcony.

In a TikTok video posted on Thursday, Sept. 19, the musician showed off her physique as she wore a look from her shapewear brand Yitty in a before-and-after look at her transformation. She soundtracked the video with a viral Nicki Minaj TikTok sound that goes, “The fact that you would even discuss my looks is insane. I’m a bad bitch, always been a bad bitch.”

“Fine both ways 😮‍💨," Lizzo captioned the clip.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

When showing off her efforts in the gym, Lizzo has also shared some encouraging messages with her fans. Last month, the "Truth Hurts" singer wrote, “If you’re reading this… remember you can do ANYTHING you put ur mind to! Stay focused, you got this 💪🏾.”

Back in May, Lizzo shed some light on her fitness journey, emphasizing in a TikTok clip that she was “not trying to escape fatness" and that once she "started working out for mental health," exercise has helped "shift my mind."

"I have a very high-performance job," she explained. "For 90 minutes a night, I have to do choreography, I have to sing, I have to dance, I have to rap and I have to play the flute. And I have to emote, and hype a crowd in very tight clothes, sometimes clothes where it restricts my breathing."

"It's fun. I love my job. But it takes a lot of physical endurance to do what I do, and I used to be very rockstar lifestyle, used to throw myself around on the stage," Lizzo continued. "As I got more professional in my career, I started to take the physical part more seriously."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.