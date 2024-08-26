Lizzo announces she's taking a gap year

The About Damn Time singer looked serene in a video from her holiday in Bail as she stood out on a balcony surrounded by the forest."I'm taking a gap year & protecting my peace.” Over the weekend, Lizzo has been giving fans glimpses of her visit, sharing shots of herself in her holiday home and in the pool. In one post she teases, "Unfortunately I'll be posting way too many bikini pics." After a public battle with depression, the star gave an update on her mental health in May this year, revealing, "I'm the happiest I've been in 10 months.”