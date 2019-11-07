We're Crying Because We Love Lizzo's First-Ever Vogue Cover

Lizzo is in Vogue, and she looks — to quote one of her hits — “good as hell.”

The singer appears on the cover of British Vogue ’s December issue in a glamorous Versace black dress with feathered shoulders. She happily tweeted out the cover photo on Thursday.

Ladies and gentlemen, the cover of Vogue.



On newsstands everywhere Nov 8th.



Custom @Versace, photographed by @Klossfilms, https://t.co/uypLDYyBZC pic.twitter.com/1ClLaM4jub — Feelin Good As Hell (@lizzo) November 7, 2019

Growing up, Lizzo says, she rarely saw women who looked like her in the media.

“I would watch things on television and I would look at magazines and I would not see myself,” she told British Vogue. “When you don’t see yourself, you start to think something’s wrong with you. Then you want to look like those things and when you realize it’s a physical impossibility, you start to think, ‘What the fuck is wrong with me?’”

“I think that took a greater toll on me, psychologically, growing up than what anyone could have said to me.”

As you might expect, many of her fans were happy about the way the photo came out.

pic.twitter.com/e24OZQ2iCN — J O S H U A O W E N (@JoshuaOwen) November 7, 2019

OH MY GOD VOGUE MAMA YOU LOOK AMAZING!!!!!! — ♡ambrrr ☃️❄️♡ (@mbrleigh) November 7, 2019

Queen 😍😍😍 — Amber Jade💜 (@SassyHerron_) November 7, 2019

However, one person did have one nagging question.

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

2014

Recording artist Sophia Eris and Lizzo at an event in Toronto. More

2015

The rapper performs during Day 1 of Sunfest in West Palm Beach, Florida. More

2016

Lizzo attends the premiere of the film "Barbershop: The Next Cut" on April 6 in Hollywood. More

Story continues