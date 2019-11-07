We're Crying Because We Love Lizzo's First-Ever Vogue Cover

David Moye

Lizzo is in Vogue, and she looks — to quote one of her hits — “good as hell.”  

The singer appears on the cover of British Vogue ’s December issue in a glamorous Versace black dress with feathered shoulders. She happily tweeted out the cover photo on Thursday.

Growing up, Lizzo says, she rarely saw women who looked like her in the media.

“I would watch things on television and I would look at magazines and I would not see myself,” she told British Vogue. “When you don’t see yourself, you start to think something’s wrong with you. Then you want to look like those things and when you realize it’s a physical impossibility, you start to think, ‘What the fuck is wrong with me?’”

“I think that took a greater toll on me, psychologically, growing up than what anyone could have said to me.”

As you might expect, many of her fans were happy about the way the photo came out. 

However, one person did have one nagging question.

2014

Recording artist Sophia Eris and Lizzo at an event in Toronto.

2015

The rapper performs during Day 1 of Sunfest in West Palm Beach, Florida.

2016

Lizzo attends the premiere of the film "Barbershop: The Next Cut" on April 6 in Hollywood.

2016

Lizzo attends the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards at Madison Square Garden on Aug. 6 in New York.

2016

Lizzo and Eris backstage at Entertainment Weekly's PopFest on Oct. 29 in Los Angeles.

2017

Lizzo attends the Warner Music Group's annual Grammy celebration on Feb. 12 in Hollywood.

2017

Lizzo attends Pandora at SXSW on March 16 in Austin, Texas.

2017

The singer attends the annual Shorty Awards on April 23 in New York.

2017

Lizzo attends the Billboard Music Awards And ELLE Present Women in Music on May 16 in Los Angeles.

2017

Lizzo at the premiere of the film "Girls Trip" on July 13 in Los Angeles.

2017

Lizzo attends KYGO "Stole The Show" documentary film premiere on July 25 in New York.

2017

Lizzo attends the launch of Laugh Out Loud on Aug. 3 in Beverly Hills, California.

2017

Lizzo attends the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 27 in Inglewood, California.

2017

Lizzo poses backstage at the Christian Siriano fashion show on Sept. 9 during New York Fashion Week.

2017

The hip-hop artist attends the Refinery29 annual 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art event on Sept. 7 in Brooklyn.

2017

Lizzo poses at Spotify's Inaugural Secret Genius Awards, which she hosted, on Nov. 1 in Los Angeles.

2017

Lizzo attends the Lane Bryant Presents #ImNoAngel event on Nov. 30 in New York.

2017

Lizzo at Refinery29's 29Rooms: Turn It Into Art opening night party on Dec. 6 in Los Angeles.

2017

The singer attends the GQ Men of the Year party on Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.

2018

The recording artist attends HBO's "2 Dope Queens" slumber party premiere on Feb. 2 in Los Angeles.

2018

Lizzo attends the GQ celebration for NBA All-Stars on Feb. 17 in Los Angeles.

2018

Lizzo at the Beautycon Festival on April 21 in New York.

2018

Lizzo attends E!, ELLE & IMG's Kick-Off to NYFW: The Shows at The Pool on Sept. 5 in New York.

2018

Lizzo attends the #TeeUpChange campaign launch hosted by Dia&Co and the Council of Fashion Designers of America on Sept. 7 in New York.

2018

Lizzo poses backstage at the Christian Cowan show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 8.

2018

The singer at the Total Wireless Presents Lizzo Live, Powered by Pandora on Sept. 12 in  Los Angeles.

