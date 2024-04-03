Lizzo clarifies she's not giving up music

The About Damn Time singer posted a video explainer on her Instagram to clear up any confusion created by a recent post in which she had said, "I quit". While many had interpreted her previous post to mean she was leaving the music industry Lizzo, 35, said she was merely going to stop caring about public criticism. "I wanted to make this video because I just need to clarify when I say, 'I quit,' I mean I quit giving any negative energy attention. What I'm not going to quit is the joy of my life…”