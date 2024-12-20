Lizzo Gets Candid About Ex-Dancers’ Sex Harassment Lawsuit: ‘Did Nothing Wrong’

After being accused of harassment by three ex-dancers in an ongoing 2023 lawsuit, Grammy-winning artist Lizzo shared her side of the story in an interview published Thursday, saying she was completely “blindsided.”

Joining actress Keke Palmer on her podcast Baby, This Is Keke Palmer , Lizzo disclosed that she’s been taking time to “process” the fallout from the allegations and reiterated that she did “nothing wrong.”

“I was literally living in my dream, and then the tour ended, and three ex-dancers just completely, like blindsided me with a lawsuit,” Lizzo began while explaining the timeline of events after the end of her 2023 arena tour Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. “I was very deeply hurt because these were three ex-dancers, so they weren’t on the tour. They didn’t, like, finish the tour out with us. But even regardless of that, these were people that I gave opportunities to.”

In August 2023, three of the artist’s former backup dancers—Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez— sued her over alleged sexual harassment , racial discrimination, and a hostile work environment. The suit detailed numerous accusations including that the “Good as Hell” singer pressured the dancers to touch nude performers at a club in Amsterdam, and that she would frequently weight-shame them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The suit also accused Lizzo’s touring company of racial harassment, claiming that they “treated the Black members of the dance team differently than other members.”

“These were people that — I liked them and appreciated them as dancers, respected them as dancers,” Lizzo continued. “So I was like, what? But then I heard all the other things like sexual harassment, and I was like, they’re trying well, I don’t know what they’re trying to do, but these are the types of things that the media can turn into something that it’s not.”

“Let’s be clear, I did nothing wrong,” Lizzo added. “So I have no regrets, but I do have now this learned experience that is preparing me for the boss that I am becoming.”

The “Truth Hurts” singer went on to express that she’s still “fighting” because people “should not be able to just say anything about somebody.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I still believe women. I still believe victims, because this happened to me, it’s not going to change that,” Lizzo said. “But people should not be able to just say anything about somebody, and put it in the media, and ask for money. You shouldn’t be able to do those things. So I’m fighting.”

The singer was also hit with another lawsuit in September 2023 by stylist Asha Daniels, who alleged that her employees were forced to work in a “racist and sexualized environment.”

Lizzo has denied all allegations made against her. She was also dismissed as a defendant in Daniels’ case earlier this month after a judge ruled that she could not be named as an individual—since Daniels listed Lizzo’s touring and payroll companies as her employers.