Lizzo Named Time's Entertainer of the Year, While Greta Thunberg Is Youngest Ever Person of the Year

The environmental activist is the youngest person ever to receive the annual honor.

It's been a banner year for inspiring women and Time magazine is honoring the most influential ladies, unveiling their annual people of the year covers on Wednesday.

Lizzo was crowned Entertainer of the Year, and poses for a stunning black-and-white photo while wearing a bold, circular printed dress and one heel.

“I’ve been doing positive music for a long-a** time," the 31-year-old rapper-singer tells Time. “Then the culture changed. There were a lot of things that weren’t popular but existed, like body positivity, which at first was a form of protest for fat bodies and black women and has now become a trendy, commercialized thing. Now I’ve seen it reach the mainstream. Suddenly I’m mainstream! How could we have guessed something like this would happen when we’ve never seen anything like this before?”

After the release of her cover, Lizzo tweeted: "ARE... YOU... NOT... ENTERTAINED?!? 🤩 thank you @TIME"

In addition to Lizzo, the U.S. women's soccer team lands the Athlete of the Year title after winning the World Cup this past year. “We’re in a movement, not a moment,” team captain Megan Rapinoe declares.

In another historic moment, Greta Thunberg is named Person of Year, making her the youngest person ever to land this title.

The 16-year-old Swedish environmental activist has taken the world by storm, preaching about the dangers of climate change in front of the United Nations and beyond.

"We can’t just continue living as if there was no tomorrow, because there is a tomorrow,” she says of her message of preserving the planet. “That is all we are saying."

