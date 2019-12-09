Lizzo's Bootylicious Lakers Game Outfit Goes Viral After People Share Mixed Reviews

Many people have a something to say about Lizzo’s latest sartorial choice.

The 31-year-old singer wore a black T-shirt dress with a spicy twist to the LA Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves game over the weekend: a cut-out that revealed her black thong. And, in true Lizzo fashion, she twerked to her heart’s content while at the game.

When the twerking hit the Jumbotron and then Twitter, fans and critics alike came out in droves to offer their thoughts on her outfit and antics.

Y’all feeling Lizzo’s look for the Lakers game last night? pic.twitter.com/eVCcx5zZfJ — HOT 97 (@HOT97) December 9, 2019

The responses to the whole situation were far and wide. While some criticized the outfit as “ugly,” others were “not mad about it.”

Here’s what Twitter had to say:

I am here for Lizzo and body positivity, but skinny or fat I’m not tryna see no ass cheeks at a basketball game 😂 — Brianna (@briiic_) December 9, 2019

This is not about Lizzo being fat, twerking, or hating on her. This is about her seeking attention, coming into an arena with kids and family dressed inappropriately. I haven’t seen RiRi or others do this. Her thong was showing before the twerk then she proceeds to make it worse. — Chad (@16_Titles) December 9, 2019

Y’all be sounding dumb trying to justify your opinions for “legit” reasons.



Lizzo’s outfit was RAGGEDY AF and that’s THAT. Don’t gotta say nothing bout “kids” or “family event” like no! Stop. Say it witcha CHEST: the shirt and its WAZE bootyhole shortcut was a NO!



See? Easy. — Kingsley (@kingsleyyy) December 9, 2019

Regardless of Lizzo’s weight, being in a public place where there’s families and kids with your WHOLE ass out is indecent and y’all know this. You’re just being dense for the sake of being dense — Perk/Roddy Ricch Stan Account (@gregperkinss) December 9, 2019

"Lizzo shouldn't be doing all that at family-friendly event"



meanwhile at said family friendly event: pic.twitter.com/TTRSaIBbOH — mariah carey's royalty check (@urbanyoungin) December 9, 2019

Amid all the varying fashion reviews, the most pressing matter might not be what she wore but where she sat. The Root implored Lizzo to not put her “bare backside on a stadium seat,” and Jezebel said that they “hope someone reminded her to protect her vagine” for hygienic reasons.

At any rate, the singer is clearly unbothered by the commotion as she just dropped a new music video for her song “Good As Hell.” Lizzo obviously isn’t listening to the haters, so she’ll be dusting her shoulders off as she keeps it moving.

