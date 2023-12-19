Lizzo requests to dismiss former stylist's 'meritless' harassment and discrimination lawsuit
Asha Daniels, who worked in the wardrobe department on Lizzo's tour earlier this year, filed a lawsuit against the Juice singer and her touring team in September for illegal retaliatory termination, racial and sexual harassment, and creating a hostile work environment. Lizzo's attorneys filed a motion to dismiss the "meritless and salacious" complaint in the Los Angeles Superior Court on Friday. In the legal documents, the lawyers claimed the former "disgruntled" employee "failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work".