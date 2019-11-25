Lizzo Secures What Might Be the World’s Tiniest It Bag at the AMAs

Lizzo is one of the most-nominated artists at the 2019 American Music Awards tonight. The singer is up for major awards in several categories: Favorite Female Artist (Soul/R&B), New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Song (Soul/R&B) for her smash hit, “Juice.” Ahead of the big ceremony in Los Angeles, California, this evening, Lizzo hit the red carpet in a bold ensemble that was all about securing the bag—if you could see it, that is. 2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Photo: Getty Images More The “Tempo” singer stormed the step and repeat in a peachy, one-shouldered dress by Valentino with layered ruffles. But her look was centered around her attention-stealing handbag: between her fingers, she held the tiniest white top-handle bag bearing the label’s “V” logo. The cheeky bag took the micro designer bag trend to the next level. (It could fit a bread crumb, a single mint—and maybe a penny.) Still, though it required a magnifying glass to see it, her fellow accessories were still made to match the bag, including her white teardrop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman. So, those giant hobos you’ve been seeing celebrities carry? Lizzo is refusing the huge handbag and keeping the minuscule movement going strong. Bigger isn't always better! 2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Photo: Getty Images More
See All of the Celebrity Looks From the American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet:
American Music Awards 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet Taylor Swift in Julien Macdonald, Casadei shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Story continues Selena Gomez in Stuart Weitzman shoes Photo: Getty Images More Lizzo in Valentino, Stuart Weitzman shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Tyra Banks Photo: Getty Images More Shawn Mendes Photo: Getty Images More Ciara Photo: Getty Images More Lil Nas X Photo: Getty Images More Camila Cabello Photo: Getty Images More Billie Eilish in Burberry and Bulgari jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Billy Porter in Thom Browne and Stephen Jones Millinery Photo: Getty Images More Christina Aguilera Photo: Getty Images More Halsey Photo: Getty Images More Post Malone Photo: Getty Images More Shania Twain Photo: Getty Images More Megan Thee Stallion Photo: Getty Images More Dua Lipa in Miu Miu, Bulgari, and Maria Tash jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Kesha in Versace, Hearts on Fire jewelry, and Csarite by Erica Courtney jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Diplo in custom MCM x Misa Hylton Photo: Getty Images More Kelsea Ballerini in Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Maya Hawke in Dior Photo: Getty Images More Big Freedia in Libertine Photo: Getty Images More Jenna Dewan in Stuart Weitzman shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Constance Wu in Christian Louboutin shoes Photo: Getty Images More Kane Brown Photo: Getty Images More Watt Photo: Getty Images More Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz Photo: Getty Images More Paula Abdul Photo: Getty Images More Regina King Photo: Getty Images More Aijia Lise and Andy Grammer Photo: Getty Images More Ali Tamposi Photo: Getty Images More Sonna Rele Photo: Getty Images More Jharrel Jerome Photo: Getty Images More Pete Wentz in Givenchy, The Kooples and Saint Laurent shoes Photo: Getty Images More Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney Photo: Getty Images More Katherine Langford in Rodarte and Stuart Weitzman shoes Photo: Getty Images More Patrick Schwarzenegger in Sies Marjan Photo: Getty Images More Pia Mia Photo: Getty Images More Jameela Jamil Photo: Getty Images More Carrie Underwood in Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry and Maxior jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Misty Copeland in Stuart Weitzman shoes, Hearts on Fire, Csarite by Pamela Froman and Erica Courtney jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Ella Mai in Roger Vivier Photo: Getty Images More Cobie Smulders Photo: Getty Images More Ben Platt in Christian Louboutin Photo: Getty Images More Dan Levy Photo: Getty Images More Remi Cruz Photo: Getty Images More Michael Ealy Photo: Getty Images More Ester Dean Photo: Getty Images More Damon Sharpe Photo: Getty Images More Kelly Osbourne Photo: Getty Images More Maddie Hasson Photo: Getty Images More Sasha Spilberg Photo: Getty Images More Tessa Brooks Photo: Getty Images More Agnez Mo Photo: Getty Images More Nick Tangorra Photo: Getty Images More Gabrielle Symon Photo: Getty Images More Carole King Photo: Getty Images More Jamie Lee Curtis Photo: Getty Images More Thomas Rhett in Etro and Lauren Akins Photo: Getty Images More Brittany Tomlinson Photo: Getty Images More Chad King and Ian Axel Photo: Getty Images More Joshua Cureton Photo: Getty Images More Julissa Bermudez Photo: Getty Images More Claudia Sulewski and Finneas O’Connell Photo: Getty Images More Lizzy Capri Photo: Getty Images More Asher Angel in Ih Nom Uh Nit and Dalmata jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Patrick Starrr Photo: Getty Images More Hilary Roberts Photo: Getty Images More Alyson Stoner in Malan Breton and Graham Cruz Photo: Getty Images More Meg Donnelly in Atelier Swarovski jewelry and Stuart Weitzman shoes Photo: Getty Images More Sibley Scoles Photo: Getty Images More Carter Sharer Photo: Getty Images More Sofia Carson in Francesco Scognamiglio and Yvan Tufenkjian jewelry Photo: Getty Images More Keltie Knight Photo: Getty Images More Jaymes Vaughan Photo: Getty Images More Erin Murphy Photo: Getty Images More Raja Kumari Photo: Getty Images More Renee Bargh Photo: Getty Images More A.J. Gibson Photo: Getty Images More Nick Viall Photo: Getty Images More Lauren Jauregui in Stuart Weitzman shoes Photo: Getty Images More
