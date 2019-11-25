Lizzo Secures What Might Be the World’s Tiniest It Bag at the AMAs

Lizzo is one of the most-nominated artists at the 2019 American Music Awards tonight. The singer is up for major awards in several categories: Favorite Female Artist (Soul/R&B), New Artist of the Year, and Favorite Song (Soul/R&B) for her smash hit, “Juice.” Ahead of the big ceremony in Los Angeles, California, this evening, Lizzo hit the red carpet in a bold ensemble that was all about securing the bag—if you could see it, that is.

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Photo: Getty Images More

The “Tempo” singer stormed the step and repeat in a peachy, one-shouldered dress by Valentino with layered ruffles. But her look was centered around her attention-stealing handbag: between her fingers, she held the tiniest white top-handle bag bearing the label’s “V” logo. The cheeky bag took the micro designer bag trend to the next level. (It could fit a bread crumb, a single mint—and maybe a penny.) Still, though it required a magnifying glass to see it, her fellow accessories were still made to match the bag, including her white teardrop earrings by Lorraine Schwartz and strappy sandals by Stuart Weitzman. So, those giant hobos you’ve been seeing celebrities carry? Lizzo is refusing the huge handbag and keeping the minuscule movement going strong. Bigger isn't always better!

2019 American Music Awards - Red Carpet Photo: Getty Images More

See All of the Celebrity Looks From the American Music Awards 2019 Red Carpet:

American Music Awards 2019: Fashion—Live From the Red Carpet

Taylor Swift in Julien Macdonald, Casadei shoes, and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry Photo: Getty Images More

