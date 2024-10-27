Lizzo Shares In ‘South Park’ Joke With New Halloween Costume “LizzOzempic”

Lizzo is getting in on the joke with a new Halloween costume that spoofs a bit from South Park: The End of Obesity, a TV special of the animated Comedy Central sitcom that referenced the musician and the diabetes drug Ozempic used for weight loss.

“Ok Halloween… you can start now 😜,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a bright advert featuring quippy slogans like “Need self love? Try Lizzo!” and “Lose guilt, gain confidence.” The photo, which features the pop-rap phenom in a “FDA-approved” medicine carton cinched with a tape measure, includes various disclaimers like “Diet Suppressor” and side effects that include “A smile on your face and a pep in your step.”

The post kicked off a series of images and videos the four-time Grammy winner shared to her social media. In one clip, Lizzo dances in front of a cardboard cutout of character Eric Cartman, as dialogue from the episode plays: “FDA-approved Lizzo makes you feel good about your weight, and it costs 90 percent less than Ozempic.” At the end, Lizzo flashes a dazzling smile and two joyous middle fingers.

Self-describing the costume as “LizzOzempic,” another Carousel of media featured the singer-songwriter dejectedly looking at a piece of pizza set to Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You.” In a series of shots, she’s seen drinking from a Clase Azul bottle of tequila.

She finished her photo dump with a video of her twerking in front of a mascot of Cartman, captioning the silly video with, “It’s that time of year where I feed y’all so ridiculously and you’re so very welcome baby 😝.”

This isn’t the first time Lizzo has commented on the episode, where doctors suggest an alternative medication called Lizzo in place of expensive weight loss drugs that aren’t covered by insurance. With the alternative, “patients on Lizzo no longer cared how much they weighed … Lizzo helps you eat everything you want and keep physical activity to a minimum.”

In reacting to the episode, which aired in May, Lizzo said, “That’s crazy. I just feel like, damn, I’m really that bitch. I really showed the world how to love yourself and not give a f— to the point where these men in Colorado know who the f— I am and put it on their cartoon that’s been around for 25 years.”

