Lizzo Transformed Herself Into a Bow for Her Jingle Ball Performance

December has officially arrived, and we all know what that means: the holidays are upon us! To kick off the festive season every year, iHeartRadio throws the Jingle Ball, an over-the-top concert with every big name in music. So of course, seeing who topped the Hot 100 lists this year, it only made sense that Lizzo would be joining the lineup. But, as always, Lizzo didn't just come to perform — she came to slay, and slay she surely did.

On Sunday, December 1, Lizzo took the stage with the high-power energy she has us accustomed to, performing some of her hits like "Good as Hell," "Tempo," "Juice," and "Truth Hurts." But since this wasn't just any concert but the Jingle Ball, Lizzo came dressed in the holiday spirit — i.e. transforming herself into a literal bow.

For the performance, Lizzo wore a gold bodysuit wrapped in a bedazzled red bow, which was very fitting considering that she was giving the gift of, well, herself to the audience. "Jingle Ball, are you ready to ho, ho, ho?” she told the audience. And from the sound of it from videos of the performance, they certainly were.

The night didn't end there for Lizzo though. In addition to her performance, Lizzo walked the Jingle Ball red carpet in another festive look: wearing a pair of antlers. Rudolf, who? Never heard of her! Lizzo completed the look with a pair of ripped black jeans, black boots, and a cropped red sweater.

There are many ways to get into the holiday spirit but seeing Lizzo perform her hit songs while dressed as a bow certainly tops my list.

