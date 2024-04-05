LJHL president confident in Current River Storm at nationals

THUNDER BAY – It will be an expensive venture but Lakehead Junior Hockey League (LJHL) president Josh Gribben is looking forward to seeing the Current River Storm competing in the Central Canada Cup in Manitoba later this month.

The Storm wrapped up their first ever Joe Ward Memorial Trophy on April 4 with a 7-3 win in game four over the Thunder Bay Northern Hawks at the Fort William Gardens.

“I'm confident in the ability of the Storm to be able to compete with the teams from Manitoba, Alberta and Saskatchewan,” Gribben said in an interview with Dougall Media.

“I am hopeful that our league winners will be able to fulfill the commitment to go to Flin Flon.”

Despite the fact the Storm went 8-1 in the LJHL playoffs and swept the finals, head coach Robbie Untinen recognized that they beat a tough team to win it all in just their second year.

“The guys had a bit of a chip on their shoulder when we found out that they wouldn’t have access to their home rink after game two,” Untinen said after the win on Thursday.

“They wanted to do everything possible to avoid having to play games in the Port Arthur Arena.”

The Storm will skate in the Central Canada Cup alongside the host PBCN Selects, the Peguis Juniors of the Keystone Junior Hockey League (KJHL), the Saskatoon Royals of the Prairie Junior Hockey League (PJHL) and the St. Paul Junior Canadiens of the North Eastern Alberta Junior B Hockey League (NEAJBHL).

Gribben noted that the event is an unsanctioned tournament meaning it’s not under the Hockey Canada umbrella, which would mean financial obligations to get to the event would be on the team.

Gribben was asked about Plan B, and what it would look like to get a representative out to Northern Manitoba.

“That would be a conversation with our entire league. I'm going to err on the side that the team that wins will do everything within their power to make the opportunity work. Ultimately, it's their group that have earned it and they're the ones that deserve it,” Gribben noted.

“If there needs to be an adjustment with that, I'm certainly confident that we're going to be able to get something done and send a team that represents our league in the best possible way.”

Tournament Schedule

Wed April 17: Canadiens vs. Storm 5:30pm Thurs April 18: Storm vs. Royals 2:30pm Fri April 19: Peguis Juniors vs. Storm 11:30am Fri April 19: Storm vs. PBCN Selects 5:30pm

Kevin Jeffrey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com