‘He’ll be considered one of our most consequential prime ministers by a long shot’: former ambassador McKenna on Mulroney’s legacy
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney died at the age of 84 on Thursday, Feb. 29. Mulroney, Canada’s 18th prime minister, governed from 1984-1993 and oversaw the signing of NAFTA and international treaties on acid rain. ‘The West Block’ host Mercedes Stephenson speaks with Frank McKenna, the former N.B. premier and former Canadian ambassador to the U.S., about Mulroney’s legacy.