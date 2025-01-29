Lloyds Banking Group to shut 136 high street branches

Henry Saker-Clark, PA Deputy Business Editor
·1 min read

Lloyds Banking Group is to shut 136 more high street branches as it accelerates plans to cut costs and digitise the bank.

It will close 61 Lloyds, 61 Halifax and 14 Bank of Scotland branches between May this year and March 2026.

The closure plan comes weeks after Lloyds shook up its branch business to allow customers of Lloyds, Halifax and Bank of Scotland to use stores across any of its brands for in-person banking.

A Halifax branch
The group said it will shut 61 Halifax branches as part of the cuts (Mike Egerton/PA)

Lloyds blamed the decision to shut the branches on customers shifting away from banking in person to using mobile services.

It said that all workers at the affected branches will be offered jobs elsewhere in the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

A spokeswoman for the business said: “Over 20 million customers are using our apps for on-demand access to their money and customers have more choice and flexibility than ever for their day-to-day banking.

“Alongside our apps, customers can also use telephone banking, visit a community banker or use any Halifax, Lloyds or Bank of Scotland branch, giving access to many more branches.

“Customers can also do their everyday banking at over 11,000 branches of the Post Office or in a Banking Hub.”

Latest Stories

  • Elon Musk clashes with Norway wealth fund CEO; 'friends are as friends do'

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk has clashed with Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norway's sovereign wealth fund, one of the automaker's top investors, according to a record of the conversation released on Tuesday. Later, Tangen invited Musk to participate in a one-day conference in Oslo the fund is organising in April this year, preceded a day before with a home-cooked dinner at Tangen's private residence. Musk turned the invitation down, writing in an iMessage to Tangen on Oct. 14: "When I ask you for a favor, which I very rarely do, and you decline, then you should not ask me for one until you've done something above nothing to make amends."

  • What a sixth Bank of Canada interest rate cut could mean for mortgages as tariffs loom

    The tariff threat, coupled with cost-of-living constraints that remain front and centre for many Canadians, might blunt the effects of another rate reduction.

  • Nancy Pelosi's Husband Sold a Boatload of Nvidia Stock Right Before It Was Eviscerated by Chinese Startup

    In the age of micro bets and trading apps, who among us hasn't dreamed of striking it rich on a hunch? Apparently that dream isn't just for us nine-to-fivers. U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi is cashing in to the tune of $38 million thanks to some very well-timed investments, and some alleging that the multi-millionaire couple is making their own luck. On New Years Eve, recent FEC filings show Mr. Pelosi had sold off roughly $24 million in Apple common stocks (what we typi

  • World’s Richest People Lose $108 Billion After DeepSeek Selloff

    (Bloomberg) -- The world’s 500 richest people, led by Nvidia Corp. co-founder Jensen Huang, lost a combined $108 billion on Monday as a tech-led selloff tied to Chinese AI developer DeepSeek sent major indices plunging.Most Read from BloombergTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersBudapest Mayor Aims to Block Orban’s Plans to Build ‘Mini Dubai’What Happened to Hanging Out on the Street?Vienna Embraces Heat Pumps to Ditch Russian GasBillionaire Developer Caruso Slams L

  • I’m a Financial Planner: These 5 Purchases Could Derail Your Wealth Goals

    All of us get the urge to splurge sometimes, and any budgeting expert worth their salt knows that, which is why they generally champion setting aside some money to indulge in wants without harming...

  • 3 Canadian Dividend Stocks On The TSX Yielding Up To 6.3%

    As the Canadian market navigates the implications of new U.S. policy directions, particularly concerning tariffs and energy reforms, the TSX index has shown resilience with a positive trajectory since Inauguration Day. Amidst this backdrop of economic uncertainty and evolving policies, dividend stocks remain an attractive option for investors seeking steady income and potential growth, especially those yielding up to 6.3%.

  • Farm goods store Peavey Mart to close all Canadian locations

    TORONTO — Peavey Industries LP says it is closing its stores across Canada.

  • Warning: This TFSA Red Flag Could Get You Taxed Faster Than Day Trading

    Holding stocks like Fortis (TSX:FTS) in a TFSA is great, but mind your contribution limit. The post Warning: This TFSA Red Flag Could Get You Taxed Faster Than Day Trading appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA

    There are plenty of great stocks to buy, but this gem is the one single stock that that I’d hold forever in a TFSA. The post The 1 Single Stock That I’d Hold Forever in a TFSA appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Silicon Valley in Shambles as Chinese Startup Creates Top-Tier AI Without Billions of Investment

    A Chinese AI chatbot, called DeepSeek, has rocketed to the top of the charts on Apple's App Store, beating the ever-popular ChatGPT, among other competitors. But what likely had Silicon Valley leaders breaking out in a cold sweat over the weekend were claims that the open-source large language model it's based on, DeepSeek V3, was trained with a fraction of the computing power and developed for less than $6 million. On the other hand, Western AI models have sucked up billions of funding, with co

  • This Canadian Dividend Stock Just Raised Its Payout by 18%

    News of a dividend increase is terrific news if you’re an income investor. It means that you’re ...

  • 1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever

    Some growth stocks have huge recovery strategy potential, and this top Canadian stock is one of them. The post 1 Practically Perfect Canadian Stock Down 7% to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Worries spurred by Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek sink Cameco, TransAlta shares by double-digits

    DeepSeek was reportedly developed for a fraction of the cost of its rivals.

  • Tech stocks tank as a Chinese competitor threatens to upend the AI frenzy; Nvidia sinks nearly 17%

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s superstars tumbled Monday as a competitor from China threatens to upend the artificial-intelligence frenzy they’ve been feasting on.

  • Chinese AI Upstart Sparks $1 Trillion Market Rout After Trump Hyped AI Megadeal

    A Chinese artificial intelligence startup’s latest AI model spooked markets Monday, leaving U.S. and European technology stocks on track for a $1 trillion wipeout, a week after President Donald Trump threw his weight behind a $500 billion private sector investment in AI infrastructure. DeepSeek’s latest AI model topped Apple’s App Store charts over the weekend, challenging the dominance of Silicon Valley giants like ChatGPT maker OpenAI and leading to concerns that some of America’s largest publ

  • A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025

    The energy sector has faced a lot of changes this new year, so is this energy stock going to sink or swim? The post A Canadian Energy Stock Poised for Big Growth in 2025 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Elon Musk told staff X is ‘barely breaking even’, reports say

    At least one bank is preparing to sell billions of the company’s debt next week

  • A Few Years From Now You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought This Undervalued Stock

    EQB Inc (TSX:EQB) stock has plenty of room to run. The post A Few Years From Now You’ll Probably Wish You’d Bought This Undervalued Stock appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Norway $1.8 Trillion Fund Ended 2024 With Tech-Heavy Top Ten

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s $1.8 trillion wealth fund ended 2024 with a tech-heavy top ten, just as the success of the artificial intelligence model developed by Chinese startup DeepSeek raises the specter of a correction in the AI-driven stock rally.Most Read from BloombergTrump's Federal Funding Pause Threatens State Financials NYC Subway’s Most Dangerous Stations Are on Lexington Ave. LineTexas HOA Charged With Discrimination for Banning Section 8 RentersHousing Aid Uncertain After Trump’s Spendi

  • Trump Looking at Tariffs on Semiconductors, Drugs, Steel

    US President Donald Trump says he is considering potential tariffs on semiconductors, pharmaceuticals and steel at the House Republican Conference at Trump National Doral in Miami, Florida.