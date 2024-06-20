LMAS suspending intake, adoption of dogs amid possible distemper case

Storyful

Daily insulin shots for a pet dog have become a cute ritual for a California couple, with their non-diabetic dog getting a fake shot too, so as not to feel left out.Daniel Ross, who captured the scene at home in California, told Storyful that the first dog, a miniature schnauzer named Jordan, has diabetes and “needs insulin shots twice a day”. His wife Joyce can be seen administering one in the video.Meanwhile, Bailey, their terrier-dachshund mix, “waits patiently behind to come up and get her fake shot, because she wants to be included.”Ross shared the cute footage on Instagram and wrote, “When one of your dogs needs meds, and the other wants ‘her meds’ as well.” Credit: Daniel Ross via Storyful