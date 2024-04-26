LMCU | Morning Blend
Community outreach has been embedded in the Lake Michigan Credit Union culture since they opened their doors in 1933.
Toronto police have identified a man who plunged to his death from an eighth-floor balcony downtown late Wednesday in the city's latest homicide.Ryan Williams, 38, of Toronto, fell from a balcony just before midnight at a highrise in the area of Church and Shuter streets, police said in a news release on Thursday.Paramedics say they transported a man to a trauma centre. He was pronounced dead in hospital, according to police.Williams is the city's 24th homicide victim of the year.Police have sai
NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s highest court on Thursday threw out Harvey Weinstein ’s 2020 rape conviction with a ruling that shocked and disappointed women who celebrated historic gains during the #MeToo era and left those who testified in the case bracing for a retrial against the ex-movie mogul. The court found the trial judge unfairly allowed testimony against Weinstein based on allegations that weren’t part of the case. Weinstein, 72, will remain in prison because he was convicted in Los Angel
The former Butte County teacher pleaded no contest Monday to the charges.
Jonathon Candy, 42, fatally shot his wife, Lindsay Candy, 39, and three of their four children, ages 18, 14, and 12, on April 22, before dying by suicide
Samson Shelton, now 44, admitted to trying to kill 17-year-old Ashley Reeves in 2006
The Alabama woman’s son caught the arrest on video.
BALTIMORE (AP) — The first cargo ship passed through a newly opened deep-water channel in Baltimore on Thursday after being stuck in the harbor since the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed four weeks ago, halting most maritime traffic through the city’s port. The Balsa 94, a bulk carrier sailing under a Panama flag, passed through the new 35-foot (12-meter) channel headed for St. John, Canada. Its voyage marked an important step in the ongoing cleanup and recovery effort as salvage crews have be
Tourists Ryan and Valerie Watson were both detained on the island earlier this month after ammunition was found in their carry-on bag at the airport
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A routine traffic stop on a highway south of Denmark's capital turned into an unusual standoff as a 26-year-old woman locked her car and refused to speak to the police officer who had pulled her over, authorities said Thursday. The Central and West Zealand Police said in its daily report that the woman, who was not identified, was originally pulled over near the town of Koege on Wednesday for talking on a handheld cell phone while driving and not wearing a seat belt. P
Christopher Robertson has been charged with murdering his wife Kristlynne Robertson, per police
Tasha Haefs allegedly claimed the "devil" was trying to attack her when she called 911 in Feb. 2022, according to a criminal complaint
Police in Horry County, South Carolina, have arrested 10 individuals, including the police chief of the town of Atlantic Beach, in an undercover prostitution operation, authorities said Wednesday. The arrests followed a multi-agency sting at a hotel in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County late on Tuesday. Myrtle Beach, a resort city on South Carolina’s Atlantic coast, is located some 13 ...
“I know you didn’t want to, but it made me happy,” he reportedly told the student.
Versa Mae Simmons has been charged with murder after Brayden Robertson was found "unresponsive" at the daycare, per authorities
Marshella Chidester is charged in the fatal crash at the Swan Boat Club in Monroe County. She has been released on a $1.5 million bond.
Oklahoma City police say a father killed his wife and three oldest sons before turning the gun on himself. A 10-year-old boy was the only survivor.
Lawyers said they could not share how much the county, sheriff and jail medical provider paid the family.
A "prolific" driving offender who has been convicted of dozens of vehicle offences over the last few years is now facing new charges, Peel police say — even though he's currently under multiple lifetime driving bans.Since 2017, a 41-year-old Brampton man has been convicted of 35 criminal charges and eight provincial offence act charges, police said in a news release Wednesday, including:Two counts each of dangerous operation and impaired operation of a vehicle.Nine counts of driving while prohib
“I can’t believe my mother’s kindness was the thing that got her killed,” her son told a Texas news outlet.
A Calgary man accused of running a $240,000 student loan scam has backed out of his planned guilty plea and will now go on trial later this year. Dave Guylenz Mitchell Beauvais, 34, faces charges of money laundering and fraud over $5,000 stemming from an alleged scam that ran from 2017 to 2020.According to the court docket, Beauvais was to plead guilty on Wednesday, although it's not clear which charges he planned to admit guilt on.Instead, Beauvais appeared via video link and defence lawyer Gav