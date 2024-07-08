LMPD: Man dies in Old Louisville motorcycle crash
LMPD: Man dies in Old Louisville motorcycle crash
LMPD: Man dies in Old Louisville motorcycle crash
WARNING: This story contains discussion of intimate partner violence and suicide.Three family members in Harrow, Ont., south of Windsor, died of gunshot wounds in June, the Ontario Provincial Police announced on Saturday.Carly Walsh, 41, and her children, Madison, 13, and Hunter, 8 — who were found dead in their home on June 20 — died of gunshots wounds, OPP Sgt. Ed Sanchez said in a video posted to OPP West Region's social media accounts.Sanchez also said that Steve Walsh, Carly's husband and t
"It was the hottest experience of my life, but I felt no physical attraction to him..."
Malinda Hoagland died in May. She was emaciated, weighing just 50 lbs., and had several broken bones
Married schoolteachers bought their dream home in Sun Valley. Then a mentally ill neighbor's hoarding turned it into a prison.
Family members of Curtis Engeland, 74, were alarmed when they received improperly worded texts purporting to be from him
The kidnapper's murder tools were ready. Tarp, knife, candles and statue honoring the patron saint of death. Georgia police rushed to intervene.
‘They are deceitful mean girls who didn’t even have the decency to apologize after you found out that they were being mean to you and secretly ganging up on you,’ one Reddit comment read
This was not very subtle.
Authorities said they received a call about a woman who had "fallen off a boat" in Texas' Lake Conroe earlier this week
The never-before-seen technology has several advantages, but the idea stemmed from airport-gate space limitations and the 777X's huge wingspan.
Many consumers must consider cost, reliability and fuel efficiency when buying a car.
A man was fatally shot at a gas station in Toronto's east end Saturday night. The incident occurred near Warden and Ellesmere, prompting a response from law enforcement following reports of the shooting. In an update on Sunday, police said one or more suspects fired several shots into the victim’s car before fleeing the scene. Officers also identified the man who was killed as 28-year-old Pickering resident Sulakshan Selvasingam. Kayla Mclean reports.
Sometimes divorce isn't as easy as it seems.
Retirees, like most eople, choose a car based on their budget and lifestyle.
Two teenagers died while swimming at New York's Coney Island Beach in Brooklyn, police said.
The couple were joined by Kaulitz's twin brother, Bill, for the afternoon outing during their getaway in Italy
If you're planning to retire this year or within the next five years, chances are you'll be reviewing whether you should keep your current vehicle or invest in a new car. The car you buy needs to be...
Five people, including two young children and an infant, were killed in two separate crashes just hours apart on the same western Saskatchewan highway Friday afternoon, police say.The first was a crash between a van and truck on Highway 4, between Cochin and North Battleford, around 12:45 p.m. on Friday, RCMP said.Three people in the van from Flying Dust First Nation — a 48-year-old woman who was driving and two boys, ages five and six — were killed. One other van passenger and the driver of the
Secrets secrets are no fun...
Paul Hollywood has shared sweet words about the beloved Great British Bake-Off star