LMPD meets with neighbors during Stop Gun Violence community outreach event

Associated Press

Amanda Knox is expected to appear in person in an Italian court on Wednesday to defend herself in a slander case that has the potential to remove the last legal stain against her, following her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. Despite a murder conviction against a man whose DNA and footprints were found at the scene, and a 2015 high court verdict definitively clearing Knox and her short-time boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, doubt about her role persists, particularly in Italy, among members of Kercher’s family and for the innocent man she accused. Here is a glance at the key details in the case: WHO IS AMANDA KNOX?