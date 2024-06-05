LMPD meets with neighbors during Stop Gun Violence community outreach event
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A juror was dismissed Monday after reporting that a woman dropped a bag of $120,000 in cash at her home and offered her more money if she would vote to acquit seven people charged with stealing more than $40 million from a program meant to feed children during the pandemic.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, made the statement during a recorded prison phone call weeks ago
Oscar Pistorius was convicted of murder after shooting and killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
The former House speaker uses some of his strongest words yet against his GOP arch-rival.
Lawyers for Donald Trump asked the judge overseeing his criminal hush money case to terminate the gag order against the former president, saying it’s no longer justified since the trial is over.
Michael Cohen, a key witness in former President Trump’s hush money trial, said his family was doxxed after Trump was convicted of all 34 felony counts in the case. Cohen, a former fixer for Trump, sought in his trial testimony to tie his former boss to documents at the heart of the case — in…
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
Kory McCrimmon, 16, died on Sunday afternoon after an incident in Glasgow.
KINGSTON, ONTARIO — Police in Kingston, Ont., say a 32-year-old mother is facing numerous charges after two children were abandoned in an apartment and one of them died.
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’
Kamran Rashid was already a registered sex offender when he attacked his vulnerable victim in her bed.
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
Toronto police have identified a man who died after five people were shot in an Etobicoke high school parking lot on Sunday.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said 61-year-old Woodstock man Delroy "George" Parkes was fatally shot in a North Albion Collegiate Institute parking lot, near the corner of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, on Sunday.In the news release, police said a group of men were gathered there after a soccer game when a dark pickup truck pulled into the parking lot.Two
A criminal gang made up mostly of former Wagner mercenaries has been busted in Russia’s Oryol region for extorting local residents.The regional branch of the Federal Security Service said Tuesday that four members of the gang obtained three apartments, five vehicles, and millions of rubles in cash by extorting residents “at gunpoint.” According to the well-connected Baza Telegram channel, three of the four members previously served in the Wagner Group. Baza also notes that the group was shaking
Amanda Knox is expected to appear in person in an Italian court on Wednesday to defend herself in a slander case that has the potential to remove the last legal stain against her, following her exoneration nine years ago in the 2007 murder of her British roommate, Meredith Kercher. Despite a murder conviction against a man whose DNA and footprints were found at the scene, and a 2015 high court verdict definitively clearing Knox and her short-time boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito, doubt about her role persists, particularly in Italy, among members of Kercher’s family and for the innocent man she accused. Here is a glance at the key details in the case: WHO IS AMANDA KNOX?
Kevin Cooper-Shaw groomed the vulnerable teenager while he was supposed to be looking after her.
Windsor police say they have recovered the body of a missing man last seen in December. Scott Kersey, 64, was announced missing by police on Jan. 9. Over the winter, police mounted an extensive search in Malden and Black Oak Heritage parks. Police said recently his body was recovered from the Detroit River Thursday. Police said they were not releasing further details as Kersey's death is not considered suspicious. "We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Kersey's loved ones, and we ask that the
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The father of an Alaska woman killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in 2019 died during a weekend memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death.