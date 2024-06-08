LMPD: Person dead after car crashes into tree, catches on fire in Old Louisville
LMPD: Person dead after car crashes into tree, catches on fire in Old Louisville
LMPD: Person dead after car crashes into tree, catches on fire in Old Louisville
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
A dad in Kansas City said he and his wife gave their daughter $20,000 for her wedding, and that she ended up buying a home with it.
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
Jennifer Neville-Lake, whose three children were killed by a drunk driver in 2015 and whose husband died by suicide two years ago, has had her eastern Ontario home burn down on Wednesday. Neville-Lake told Global News that the urns with her children’s ashes were lost in the blaze.
Video of a high school graduation in Wisconsin has gone viral after a father of a white graduate was seen bum rushing the stage to push the Black superintendent out of the way, with many social media users speculating that racism was the root of the man’s actions.On May 31, Baraboo High School—about an hour outside of Madison and part of the Baraboo School District—held its graduation ceremony in front of a packed gymnasium.“Our mission to engage, challenge, and inspire every student every day i
A J.Lo source says Ben Affleck is impossible to deal with and predicts the couple will be officially over by the end of summer 2024.
A person captured the terrifying moment a massive tornado touched down in the Canadian village of Edberg on June 3. The huge twister towers into the sky as onlookers watch in awe of its sheer power.
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
Kallie Wright said that not watching her son riding his toy tractor is "a decision that will haunt me for the rest of my life"
"Why would anyone want to watch someone else doing this?"
On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre
In her more than 27 years of marriage to Rex Heuermann, Asa Ellerup likely did not know about the gruesome double life her husband is accused of living, Suffolk County’s top cop says.
I'm genuinely shocked and heartbroken at some of these.
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl has repeatedly told a pre-sentencing hearing that he didn't kill her, after refusing to listen to his interpreter during an impact statement by the girl's father.
NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun
"I told my brother not to contact me again about her unless she was dead or dying."
Prince George's godfather Hugh Grosvenor's wife Olivia Henson was a vision as she married the Duke of Westminster at Chester Cathedral - see photos.
The Prince of Wales served as an usher for his friend at the wedding, also attended by Princess Eugenie
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Hunter Biden's daughter Naomi testified Friday in his federal gun trial about visiting her father while he was at a California rehab center, telling jurors that he seemed to be improving in the weeks before he bought the revolver in 2018.
"We talk about everything and somehow, I missed that all these years."