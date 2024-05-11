LMPD shoot man in PRP after they say he came at them with knife and wouldn't stop

CBC

A teacher at an Essex County high school and a professor at the University of Windsor have been confirmed as two of the men charged in a recent sting operation where police posed as minors offering sex.On Friday, the Ontario College of Teachers told CBC Windsor that it is aware of a charge against James Pernal, 46, of Essex — a teacher at Essex District High School."By law, the college is unable to comment on any investigations, nor can we confirm whether an investigation may be ongoing," stated