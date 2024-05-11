LMPD shoot man in PRP after they say he came at them with knife and wouldn't stop
LMPD shoot man in PRP after they say he came at them with knife and wouldn't stop
LMPD shoot man in PRP after they say he came at them with knife and wouldn't stop
Body-camera footage released by the Fontana Police Department shows an officer being put in a headlock during a traffic stop in Yucaipa by a man whom authorities have identified as Alan Metka.
Rebecca Joynes is facing trial on several counts of sexual activity with a child and doing so as a person in a position of trust
She had set up flooring, a computer and printer, police said.
The Salehs of Toronto say: "[Canada] is no longer liveable or a desirable place to be, at least not like it used to be."
Alexa Bartell was killed when a rock was thrown through her window as she drove
“Bystanders held (the man) until officers arrived,” police said.
Authorities said the youngest victim was 9 years old.
One of Japan’s most entrenched male-centric traditions has been forced to embrace change thanks to a stark reality : a shrinking population.
Rebecca Joynes, 30, denies sexual activity with two teenage boys.
Bethany Platt has made some disturbing discoveries over the return of Nathan Curtis in Coronation Street.
The victim worked for the same “major company” for 30 years, authorities said.
A teacher at an Essex County high school and a professor at the University of Windsor have been confirmed as two of the men charged in a recent sting operation where police posed as minors offering sex.On Friday, the Ontario College of Teachers told CBC Windsor that it is aware of a charge against James Pernal, 46, of Essex — a teacher at Essex District High School."By law, the college is unable to comment on any investigations, nor can we confirm whether an investigation may be ongoing," stated
Police are warning residents in Kamloops, B.C., about an increased risk to public safety after a spate of targeted shootings in the southern Interior city. The most recent incident happened Monday evening, when police were called to the Ramada Hotel on Columbia Street just before 7 p.m. PT after reports of gunfire. Officers found an injured man, who was taken to hospital, and a vehicle that had been damaged by gunfire. Kamloops RCMP Staff Sgt. Todd Wiebe said the shooting was believed to be part
A Toronto man who fatally stabbed a woman at a downtown law firm in 2021 was found not criminally responsible in court this week.Osman Osman, 36, was initially charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julia Ferguson, 29. That charge was later upgraded to first-degree murder.According to police, Osman entered the law firm Hicks Adams LLP and stabbed Ferguson while she was working. Paramedics then rushed her to a trauma centre, where she died three days later.Court documents show Osman wa
A convicted con man with a decades-long record of fraud is facing new charges in connection with an alleged Ontario Ponzi scheme.
Families raced to gather their possessions from a Portage Avenue apartment building on Friday morning. Residents said the notice to evacuate came on short notice leaving them with few options.
He was afraid for his daughter’s safety, officials say.
The suspect was identified as Anthony Martin Landry
The New Hampshire man convicted of murdering his 5-year-old daughter Harmony Montgomery was sentenced Thursday to 45 years to life in prison in a case that spurred an investigation into the actions of the child protective services system and rattled relations between Massachusetts and New Hampshire.
“It’s a loss to the world,” the 57-year-old woman’s husband said.