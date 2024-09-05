This lobster boat-turned luxury cabin will hoist your fall glamping experience

Nathan Coleman
·1 min read

It’s not hard to tell why this luxury glamping boat that sleeps four has been booked solid since it opened as a destination for curious glampers in June.

“It was used as a lobster fishing boat until the day we purchased the boat. The transmission and the engine, we pulled everything out,” Creekside RNR co-owner Angele Miller tells the Weather Network.

It took 6 months for her team to convert it from a functioning lobster boat into what feels like a luxury condo.

Interior room of the Rest A'Shore (Nate Coleman)
Interior room of the Rest A'Shore (Nate Coleman)

A bedroom in the lobster boat-turned luxury cabin in Cocagne, N.B. (Nathan Coleman/TWN)

Her uncles were all lobster fishermen along the coast of Cocagne, N.B., and she wanted to share the traditional Acadian experience of spending time in a lobster boat with visitors who might not be so keen on venturing out onto the ocean.

DON'T MISS: This 103-year-old ship is being used to give new sailors their sea legs

“We do get a lot of calls also, and a lot of the questions are, 'Is it on the water or am I staying on land?'” says Miller.

It is situated on land but looks out over a pond with a creek nearby.

You even get your own private firepit and a hot tub on a patio off the back of the boat.

While the boat is new, Creekside RNR also has 5 domes on the forested property in Cocagne, along with two mirror cabins that reflect trees. There’s even a Nordic spa on the site you can visit when you feel like getting off the boat for a port visit.

The boat's name: Rest A'Shore, and you can rest assured it’s a good time.

Check out the video above as The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman explores this luxurious new 'glampsite'.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories