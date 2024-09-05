This lobster boat-turned luxury cabin will hoist your fall glamping experience

It’s not hard to tell why this luxury glamping boat that sleeps four has been booked solid since it opened as a destination for curious glampers in June.

“It was used as a lobster fishing boat until the day we purchased the boat. The transmission and the engine, we pulled everything out,” Creekside RNR co-owner Angele Miller tells the Weather Network.

It took 6 months for her team to convert it from a functioning lobster boat into what feels like a luxury condo.

Interior room of the Rest A'Shore (Nate Coleman)

A bedroom in the lobster boat-turned luxury cabin in Cocagne, N.B. (Nathan Coleman/TWN)

Her uncles were all lobster fishermen along the coast of Cocagne, N.B., and she wanted to share the traditional Acadian experience of spending time in a lobster boat with visitors who might not be so keen on venturing out onto the ocean.

“We do get a lot of calls also, and a lot of the questions are, 'Is it on the water or am I staying on land?'” says Miller.

It is situated on land but looks out over a pond with a creek nearby.

You even get your own private firepit and a hot tub on a patio off the back of the boat.

While the boat is new, Creekside RNR also has 5 domes on the forested property in Cocagne, along with two mirror cabins that reflect trees. There’s even a Nordic spa on the site you can visit when you feel like getting off the boat for a port visit.

The boat's name: Rest A'Shore, and you can rest assured it’s a good time.

Check out the video above as The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman explores this luxurious new 'glampsite'.