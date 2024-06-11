Lobster fisherman finds soccer ball from Baffin Island on Newfoundland beach

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — A lone soccer ball appears to have bobbed in the ocean about 3,000 kilometres south, starting near the tip of Baffin Island and landing in the hands of a lobster fisherman on the coast of Newfoundland.

Lee Croucher says he was unloading after a day of fishing on May 30 when he saw the soccer ball nestled between the rocks on the shore of Beaumont, N.L., which is on a small island off Newfoundland's northern coast.

Figuring it would make a nice surprise for his two young daughters, he climbed over the rocks to get it.

He says the ball was still inflated and in good shape, and he could easily make out the words "Ulaajuk school" written on its faded green felt in black marker.

Croucher says when he Googled the school and saw it was in Pond Inlet, Nvt., he was amazed it seemed to have survived such a long and treacherous journey through Baffin Bay and the Labrador Sea.

He says his daughters are also excited and they are keeping the ball safe at their home in Robert's Arm, N.L.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.

The Canadian Press