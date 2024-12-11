Local Allegiant pilots hit the picket lines at CVG demanding a better contract
Allegiant pilots said they're some of the most overworked and underpaid in the entire airline industry.
One of Sean “Diddy” Combs’ accusers has given an anonymous on-camera interview about his sexual assault allegations against the music mogul, marking the first time an alleged victim of Combs has done so. In an interview with CNN, a John Doe — whose face was concealed and voice altered to maintain his anonymity — detailed …
A judge has approved a $2.6-million class-action settlement involving Dollarama.The lawsuit had argued that Dollarama didn't properly display the full price of products that were subject to an eco fee. Those products include batteries, electronic toys and light bulbs. A Quebec Superior Court judge signed off on the settlement on Tuesday. Joey Zukran, a lawyer with LPC Avocats in Montreal, the firm that filed the class action, confirmed the news of the court approval. In April, a judge dismissed
(Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first trade war hurt American soybean farmers to the tune of $11 billion. A sequel is set to be even worse.Most Read from BloombergBrace for a Nationwide Shuffle of Corporate HeadquartersCloud Computing Tax Threatens Chicago’s Silicon Valley DreamSan Francisco, Paris Named Best Cities for Urban TransportationDC Business Leaders Welcome Return-to-Office Policy Under TrumpA Chicago Skyscraper Cements the Legacy of a Visionary Postmodern ArchitectThe humble bean was th
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges over a dozen Canadian landlords and property managers have been part of a price-fixing scheme involving YieldStar, a controversial AI software that’s also at the heart of a U.S. Department of Justice case.
We recently published a list of 8 Most Undervalued Natural Gas Stocks To Buy According To Analysts. In this article, we are going to look at where Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) stands against other most undervalued natural gas stocks to buy according to analysts. According to a report by McKinsey published on November 5, North America’s […]
LONDON (Reuters) -OPEC cut its 2024 global oil demand growth forecast for a fifth straight month on Wednesday and by the largest amount yet, a series of downgrades that highlights China's sputtering role as the world's demand growth engine. OPEC+ earlier this month delayed its plan to start raising output until April 2025 against a backdrop of falling prices. In a monthly report, OPEC said it expects 2024 global oil demand to rise by 1.61 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 1.82 million bpd last month.
Chinese electric vehicle (EV) start-up Hozon New Energy Automobile, which is reeling from a cutthroat price war on the mainland, plans to sell half of its cars overseas as early as 2026 and attain profitability the same year, according to its founder. The 10-year-old Shanghai-based carmaker recently downsized its operations following a series of challenges, including a cash crunch, that threatened its survival. "Through optimisation and reorganisation, the company's management structure will be
Tony Buzbee, the Texas-based attorney representing over 120 accusers of Sean “Diddy” Combs, has a new celebrity target in his sights. Jay-Z (real name: Shawn Carter) was named over the weekend as one of three allegedly complicit celebrity participants in the rape of a 13-year-old girl at a post-MTV Video Music Awards party in 2000. The suit, first filed in October, originally only named Combs and referred to the other two celebrities present with pseudonyms. Buzbee, who represents the plaintiff
As global markets navigate a landscape of mixed economic signals and geopolitical developments, major U.S. stock indexes have shown divergent paths, with growth stocks outpacing their value counterparts significantly. Amid this backdrop, dividend stocks can offer investors a source of income and potential stability; selecting those with strong fundamentals and consistent payout histories might be particularly appealing in the current environment.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia would develop artificial intelligence with BRICS partners and other countries, in a bid to challenge the dominance of the United States in one of the most promising and crucial technologies of the 21st century. Speaking at Russia's flagship AI conference, Putin said the new AI Alliance Network would include national associations and development institutions in the field of AI from BRICS countries and other interested states.
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union envoys have agreed a new raft of sanctions against Russia over its war on Ukraine, targeting in particular a vast shadow fleet of ships that Moscow is exploiting to skirt restrictions on transporting oil and fuel, the EU’s Hungarian presidency said on Wednesday.
Working at home has given freelancers plenty of options. They can reach out to more companies, develop new skills and pursue multiple side hustles. While it's great to have more choices, it's also...
The rap mogul, whose real name is Shawn Carter, was accused in a civil suit on Monday of once raping a 13-year-old girl. Now he has filed a motion requesting the accuser reveal her name, instead of filing anonymously as "Jane Doe". In the document, obtained by various outlets, his lawyer Alex Spiro stated that Carter "is respectfully seeking either dismissal of the allegations or disclosure of the Plaintiff's identity". "Fair is fair. It is not consistent with justice, fairness, or the rules governing federal proceedings for the Plaintiff and her counsel to smear (Jay-Z)'s good name.”
MADRID (Reuters) -Stellantis and Chinese battery maker CATL will invest 4.1 billion euros ($4.33 billion) to build one of Europe's largest electric vehicle battery factories in Spain, encouraged by lower costs and government funding. The equal joint venture in Zaragoza in northeastern Spain should start production by the end of 2026 and could reach a capacity of 50 gigawatt hours - enough to power an average of 700,000 cars a day, according to the Netherlands-based Electric Vehicle Database.
An artificial intelligence data centre is proposed for the Municipal District of Greenview, south of Grande Prairie, Alta. It's a partnership between the MD and Shark Tank star Kevin O'Leary. As Travis McEwan reports, the 58-building project would run off grid on natural gas and geothermal infrastructure.
HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed more than 1% on Monday on higher geopolitical risk after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and as top importer China flagged its first move towards a loosened monetary policy stance since 2010. "Events in Syria over the weekend could impact the crude market and increase the geopolitical risk premium on oil prices in the weeks and months to come amid yet more instability in the Middle East region," said Jorge Leon, Rystad Energy's head of geopolitical analysis.
Two SAG-AFTRA members filed a class action lawsuit against the SAG-AFTRA Health Plan, claiming that it failed to make adequate safeguards to prevent a recent data breach. The lawsuit was filed on Dec. 5 by members Matthew Rouillard and Kristy Munden, and seeks class action status. “SAG Health failed to protect the very customer information …
The CEO engineered a remarkable turnaround for AMD
UNC Charlotte fired an employee in February. She says it broke the law in a lawsuit filed last week.
A proposed class-action lawsuit alleges more than a dozen landlords and property managers have conspired to artificially inflate rents across Canada.The suit claims landlords and property managers did it by using software called YieldStar.The move comes after the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) filed a similar lawsuit in August against RealPage Inc., the Texas-based company that created YieldStar.RealPage says it has filed a motion to dismiss the DOJ's lawsuit alleging antitrust violations.The