Local artists MC Magic and Dann G release new anthem for the Phoenix Suns

Just in time for the Phoenix Suns' new season, local artists MC Magic and Dann G are releasing a new song that they hope will become the anthem that leads the team to a championship. ABC15's Javier Soto sat down with the valley rappers to talk about what this song and the valley mean to them. You can listen to "El Valle" on Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube. The Phoenix Suns' first regular season game is Wednesday, October 23 against the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA.