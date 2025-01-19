This local aviation program could recruit the next generation of pilots

The Daily Beast

The relationship between Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and the Biden family is so strained that the outgoing president and his wife did not check in on her after she broke her hip last month, enraging Pelosi’s family. The revelation in a Sunday Politico report reflects the ongoing feud between Joe Biden and Pelosi after she worked last summer to push him to drop out of the presidential election. Biden eventually withdrew, but it was not without some pointed anger at the former speaker. “We were f