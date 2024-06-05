Community supporters calling for the city to reopen Luxor
Community members speak out after the Luxor Steakhouse closes after a fatal shooting took place outside.
Community members speak out after the Luxor Steakhouse closes after a fatal shooting took place outside.
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, made the statement during a recorded prison phone call weeks ago
"This dog is so thirsty," says one of the officers in the body cam footage
Juliano Santana, 49, was awaiting trial on charges he repeatedly raped his 16-year-old stepdaughter, who prosecutors say he killed last week before dying by suicide
Kory McCrimmon, 16, died on Sunday afternoon after an incident in Glasgow.
Oscar Pistorius was convicted of murder after shooting and killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp
The former House speaker uses some of his strongest words yet against his GOP arch-rival.
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’
Alaskan officials say they are investigating after four Canadians crossed illegally into the United States with narcotics, wild game and firearms.Alaska State Troopers learned on May 31 that an alleged drug dealer implicated in an overdose in Old Crow, Yukon, was headed to Fort Yukon, Alaska, by boat, according to a news release issued by the Alaska Department of Public Safety. A village public safety officer (VPSO) in Fort Yukon contacted the boat while state troopers applied for a search warra
Kamran Rashid was already a registered sex offender when he attacked his vulnerable victim in her bed.
Toronto police have identified a man who died after five people were shot in an Etobicoke high school parking lot on Sunday.In a news release Tuesday, investigators said 61-year-old Woodstock man Delroy "George" Parkes was fatally shot in a North Albion Collegiate Institute parking lot, near the corner of Mount Olive Drive and Kipling Avenue, on Sunday.In the news release, police said a group of men were gathered there after a soccer game when a dark pickup truck pulled into the parking lot.Two
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The father of an Alaska woman killed in a murder-for-hire scheme in 2019 died during a weekend memorial motorcycle ride commemorating the fifth anniversary of her death.
Windsor police say they have recovered the body of a missing man last seen in December. Scott Kersey, 64, was announced missing by police on Jan. 9. Over the winter, police mounted an extensive search in Malden and Black Oak Heritage parks. Police said recently his body was recovered from the Detroit River Thursday. Police said they were not releasing further details as Kersey's death is not considered suspicious. "We extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Kersey's loved ones, and we ask that the
Kevin Cooper-Shaw groomed the vulnerable teenager while he was supposed to be looking after her.
A criminal gang made up mostly of former Wagner mercenaries has been busted in Russia’s Oryol region for extorting local residents.The regional branch of the Federal Security Service said Tuesday that four members of the gang obtained three apartments, five vehicles, and millions of rubles in cash by extorting residents “at gunpoint.” According to the well-connected Baza Telegram channel, three of the four members previously served in the Wagner Group. Baza also notes that the group was shaking
MONTREAL — A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young child in a boating incident in Quebec's upper Laurentians region.
TORONTO — A teen girl charged in the death of a homeless man in downtown Toronto pleaded guilty Tuesday to assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon. Eight girls between the ages of 13 and 16 were initially charged with second-degree murder in the December 2022 death of Kenneth Lee. A judge recently committed six of the teens to stand trial on second-degree murder and two on the lesser charge of manslaughter. Police have alleged Lee, who was 59 and living in the city's shelter system
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (AP) — A 3-year-old boy was fatally stabbed by a woman as he sat in a grocery cart in a supermarket parking lot. Investigators said Tuesday that they believe it was a random attack.