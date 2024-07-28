Local bus service 'lifeline' is saved and expanded

A bus route described as a "lifeline" has been saved and expanded by local councils.

The W8 service, which connects the village of Bozeat, Northamptonshire, to Wellingborough, had been threatened with closure.

But following talks between North Northamptonshire Council and Cogenhoe and Whiston Parish Council, the Village Hopper service will replace and expand the route at the end of July.

Jon Bailey, chairman of the parish council, which is overseeing the new service, said the bus was a "lifeline" for many people.

Jason Smithers said his council had "worked hard" to find a solution [BBC]

From 29 July, passengers will be able to travel directly from Wollaston, Bozeat, Easton Maudit, Grendon, Cogenhoe, Brafield and the Houghtons to Northampton, Wellingborough, Weston Favell, Stanwick Lakes and Rushden Lakes.

The minibus will run several times a day like a regular bus service, with a set timetable between 07:30 BST and 18:00 BST, Monday to Saturday.

Jason Smithers, leader of North Northamptonshire Council, said he was "delighted" local people would be able to use the new route "with no interruption to service".

The VH1 will be part of the national scheme that caps fares at £2 until the end of 2024.

The full Village Hopper timetable is available on the Cogenhoe and Whiston Parish Council website.

