Local business steps up after event venue closes

As event coordinators for Two Rivers, a business in Pasadena, Danielle Stracke, and Breanna Grimes were shocked to see the WMAR-2 News story about Bleues on the Water. The venue in Glen Burnie suddenly shut down, and the owner informed customers he wouldn't be able to offer refunds because he had already used their money to keep his business afloat. That included customers like Roberto Silva, who booked the property for his daughter's quinceañera and had already paid $9,000. “A quince is a very special day in a young girl’s life. It’s her transition from childhood to adulthood. It's a day that she's been looking forward to all of her life, and for her to think really in the blink of an eye, all of that was going to be gone," Grimes said.