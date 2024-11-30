Local businesses in Coronado look forward to Shop Small Saturday

CBC

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Palm Beach, Fla., to meet with U.S. president-elect Donald Trump.Trudeau's plane landed this evening at Palm Beach International Airport, which is used by Trump when he travels to his Mar-a-Lago estate. Trump has been meeting with his transition team there in recent weeks.The Prime Minister's Office has refused to comment on the trip. But sources speaking on the condition that they not be named have told CBC News that Trudeau will be dining with Trump at Mar-a