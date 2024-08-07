Local businesses helping people during power outage
Local businesses with power were doing all they could to help people Wednesday during the continued power outages in the region.
Local businesses with power were doing all they could to help people Wednesday during the continued power outages in the region.
Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, was found emaciated by a shepherd in a forest in India on July 27, police say
Adam Leitman Bailey, Donald Trump and Judge Arthur Engoron (Adam Leitman Bailey, Copyrighted free use, via Wikimedia Commons, Getty)It all started very innocently, when the real estate lawyer Adam Leitman Bailey inadvertently walked into a hornet’s nest. The Feb. 16 TV spot, on NBC New York, was about Donald Trump’s trial, at which Judge Arthur Engoron had just slapped Trump […]The post Judge in Trump case rips Adam Leitman Bailey appeared first on The Real Deal.
A senior Toronto police officer has been found guilty of two police act charges after allowing her nephew to leave the scene of a crash in 2022, circumventing police procedure for the benefit of her family.Insp. Joyce Schertzer sat emotionless and stared straight ahead as retired OPP Supt. Lisa Taylor read her decision at a police tribunal hearing Wednesday morning.Schertzer was found guilty of one count of discreditable conduct and another count of neglect of duty. She was found not guilty of a
Norma Williams, 69, and her husband were driving at Greenwich and Kellogg on Sept. 1, 2023, when they encountered a group of motorcycle riders. One followed and shot at them.
An escalation of activity upset the peace of an otherwise quiet street.
A 5-year-old boy who went missing after wandering away from his own birthday party is believed to have been found dead, Idaho police said Tuesday. Matthew Glynn was last seen at home late Monday afternoon while celebrating his fifth birthday with friends and family, Boise police said. The Ada County Coroner's Office will make an official identification, though the victim is believed to be Matthew, police said.
Police in York Region have released video of a brazen carjacking in Newmarket Saturday, in which a man is seen entering another person's car at a gas pump, ramming into another vehicle and nearly ripping off the door as he drives off.Investigators are now looking for a 39-year-old suspect, who faces six charges, including robbery and possession of property over $5,000 obtained by a crime. A warrant is out for his arrest.At approximately 6:30 p.m. Saturday, York Regional Police say they responded
"People feel something push them as they go down the stairs. Music plays randomly. Glasses move or break."
George Hartleroad, 71, escaped from a halfway house in Wisconsin in 1995, per authorities
Szczepan Zenon Malczewski, 38, is jailed for the attack which took place in Scarborough.
The victim's hands, feet and teeth were found in a New York City apartment, per authorities
A sprawling 151-year-old banyan tree survived the massive fire last year in Lahaina, Hawaii, and thanks to the efforts of arborists and dedicated volunteers, parts of it are growing back — and even thriving.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tressa Honie is caught between anger and grief in the lead-up to Utah’s first execution since 2010. That’s because her father is the person set to die by lethal injection, and her maternal grandmother is the person he brutally murdered in 1998.
District Court Judge Gary Chaney sentenced Jared James Dicus to 40 years behind bars after he plead guilty to murdering his wife Anggy Diaz last year.
Global's Alissa Thibault is on the scene of an apartment fire in East Vancouver. Meanwhile, a huge fire is burning in the Dunbar area of Vancouver and a crane has also collapsed.
Criminal charges for Matthew Perry's death could come "any day now", according to Tre Lovell, a veteran entertainment attorney.
A 22-year-old woman is facing charges of first-degree murder and indecent interference with a body after a Honduras man's remains were found in a northwest Toronto apartment in June, police say.In a news release Tuesday, Toronto police investigators said the charges were linked to a "check address" call in the Weston Road and Black Creek Drive area on June 27. Officers found "biological remains and chemicals" in the apartment, investigators say, leading to specialized teams being called in to sa
A 19-year-old man has now been charged with murder
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors charged four Milwaukee hotel employees Tuesday with being a party to felony murder in connection with D’Vontaye Mitchell’s death.
The Arizona grand jury that indicted 18 Republican supporters of Donald Trump who falsely claimed he won the state in the 2020 election wanted to consider also charging the former president, but prosecutors urged them not to, according to court documents filed this week.