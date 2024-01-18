Local businesses weigh in on new, incoming grocery store at Red Bridge shopping center

Reuters

U.S. natural gas supplies have fallen by the most in over a year as extreme cold froze wells, while heating demand was on track to hit a record on Tuesday and lift both power and gas prices to multi-year highs. The Arctic blast sent temperatures plummeting across a vast swath of the U.S., leading to power outages in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere, and snarling everything from political campaigning to football games and travel. Analysts boosted earlier forecasts for record gas demand on Tuesday but reduced their outlook for gas use on Monday, in part because many businesses and government offices will remain shut for the long U.S. Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday weekend.