Local Catholic board staffers vote to join union 'a long time coming'

With the recent vote to unionize, a Catholic school board employee is anticipating the upcoming fall negotiations at the bargaining table.

It was announced on Monday (July 8) that about 200 Northeastern Catholic District School Board (NCDSB) registered early childhood educators, lunch monitors and paraprofessionals voted to join CUPE Local 4681.

TimminsToday reached out to NCDSB for comment and didn't receive a response.

Currently working at Holy Family School in Englehart, Meagan Loach has been an early childhood educator (ECE) for 12 years.

“This has been a long time coming. This now gives us the opportunity to fairly collaborate with NCDSB in the capacity that we really haven’t been able to before. We’ve heard what workers want to change and what they’re happy with in their jobs. Now we get to come to the table collectively to say hey, we have some common goals but we also want to better our staff, our students, our families, and the communities that we work in,” Loach said.

“So, this is giving us the opportunity to sit down together and kind of just talk through everything, which we will get the opportunity to do once we get to the bargaining table in the fall.”

Loach was an integral part of organizing the campaign, which started in the fall of 2023.

She said the vote to unionize happened in May and was won by 86 per cent. The vote did not include employees who were already part of the union.

“We had conversations with all of these people about, if you could change anything about your job, what would it be? And in these discussions there were some commonalities that we talked about,” she said.

“These positions are hard. Working in the educational sector is tough, so making sure that we are fairly compensated, that we have the job security, formal job descriptions, and the safety of students and the staff was at the forefront of these conversations with this group of people.”

Loach said they want to make sure in today’s economy, everyone is being fairly compensated for the work that they’re doing.

“Unfortunately, we’ve lost some staff because they might not be able to make ends meet or they don’t feel safe. Our lunch monitors are a really great example. Those are tough positions. They’re coming in for an hour a day and sometimes they’re faced with lots of behavioural issues,” she said.

“The board has some really good workers and we want to be able to keep them and keep everybody happy. I believe if everyone feels heard, validated, and seen that that is going to impact our students and our families and the communities that we serve in.”

Loach said joining the union makes her hopeful going into the upcoming school year. She said she’s eager to see some changes implemented that the workers have been wanting.

“Some of us have been here for so long and we’re working with fellow colleagues that have been part of CUPE for so long and just seeing the benefits of that in their jobs, so it’s really great that now we get to be a part of that and just to be included,” she said.

Marissa Lentz-McGrath, Local Journalism Initiative, TimminsToday.com