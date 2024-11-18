Local cervical cancer survivor working to eliminate disease by 2030
A cervical cancer diagnosis was never on Tiera Wade's radar. But that changed in 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
A cervical cancer diagnosis was never on Tiera Wade's radar. But that changed in 2020 in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.
The B.C. Nurses' Union says a student nurse was attacked with a knife at Vancouver General Hospital (VGH) on Thursday, during what the union president says was the victim's first clinical placement.A Vancouver Police Department spokesperson says officers responded to an assault around 9 a.m. PT on Thursday at the hospital, and a 37-year-old woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries."VPD arrested a 48-year-old man, who was a patient at the hospital," Sgt. Steve Addison said in a statement."Be
NEW YORK (AP) — An outbreak of E. coli has infected dozens of people who ate bagged organic carrots, and one person died from the infection.
The first time Colin Beaudry was arrested, he was just 13 years old. Now, at 47, Beaudry is finally breaking a cycle of addiction, incarceration and homelessness — a change he hopes will inspire others.Beaudry now lives alone in an apartment he finally secured in April after a year of living on the street. He even has a cat named Kit Kat."Maybe I'll give someone else hope, too," said Beaudry as he sat at a picnic table in Dundonald Park in Ottawa's Centretown neighbourhood."If they see that some
Nicole and Farrah live just 32 miles from each other in Northern Ireland, but are in different health trusts.
The 'Full House' star spoke to PEOPLE about one of the ways his wife has helped him since he was diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma
More than 800 million adults have diabetes worldwide — almost twice as many as previous estimates suggested — and more than half of those older than 30 who have the condition are not receiving treatment, according to a new study.Read more: cbc.ca/1.7383245.
Yvette Coffey, president of the Registered Nurses' Union of Newfoundland and Labrador, says there is a double standard within the health authority's disciplinary decisions. (Mark Quinn/CBC)There has been no disciplinary action for health-care managers who breached the province's Conflict of Interest Act by renting homes to travel nurses and internationally educated nurses under their supervision, CBC News learned Friday. In an emailed statement, Newfoundland and Labrador Health Services spokespe
Alicia Fivecoat was diagnosed with breast cancer, while her granddaughter Whitney is dealing with acute myeloid leukemia
"I was getting legs, hips and body. It was fun!" the former 'Real Housewives of Potomac' star tells PEOPLE of her pregnancy shape
Ali Bastian worried about losing her identity during breast cancer battle.
Retirement can be full of hidden life lessons.
The discovery of 27 cases of scurvy in a northern Saskatchewan community is raising concerns about grocery prices and access to fresh food as income inequality worsens.Earlier this year, a doctor in La Ronge had a hunch that a patient was suffering from scurvy, a disease caused by vitamin C deficiency. The test came back positive and it raised questions about the prevalence of scurvy in the community.The Lac La Ronge Indian Band partnered with Dr. Jeff Irvine and the Northern Inter-Tribal Health
The CDC said in a statement that the infections are linked to whole bagged carrots and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms in California. Walmart, Target, Kroger, Whole Foods and Trader Joe's, among other stores, retail the carrots under a variety of brand names. The carrots are unlikely to still be on store shelves, the CDC said, but may still be in consumers' homes and should be thrown away.
"For two years, I found myself in a loop of doctor appointments. Every time, I’d explain my symptoms, and every time, I’d get the same brush-off."
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says it has detected the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza in commercial poultry at additional locations in two British Columbia cities.
VANCOUVER — A student nurse was attacked with a knife during her first clinical experience at Vancouver General Hospital on Thursday, the president of the B.C. Nurses' Union says.
NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials said Saturday they have confirmed the first U.S. case of a new form of mpox that was first seen in eastern Congo.
McDonald's is investing $100 million to bring customers back to stores after an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to onions on the fast-food giant's Quarter Pounder hamburgers.
Health officials in California have confirmed the first domestic case of a more severe strain of mpox in a traveler from Eastern Africa, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health officials are working to identify any people who may have been exposed to the person who recently traveled from Eastern Africa and was treated shortly after returning to the U.S. at a local medical facility, the CDC said. This is the first confirmed case in the U.S. of a strain, or clade, of the virus called clade 1b.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Cleveland Browns left tackle Dawand Jones fractured a bone in his lower left leg and was carted off the field wearing an air cast in the first half of Sunday's loss to the New Orleans Saints.