‘Local champion’ councillor wins seat, then puts house on market the next day... then resigns

Louise Spence of the Lib Dems says she is ‘truly sorry at what has happened’ - X

A newly-elected councillor who boasted about living locally put her house on the market the day after winning her seat, then resigned within a week.

Louise Spence quit as councillor for Colinton and Fairmilehead in Edinburgh on Thursday, a week after winning a by-election in the ward on Nov 14.

In one leaflet, she said the ward deserved a councillor “who lives here”, with an arrow pointing to Colinton, and pledged to be a “local champion”. She contrasted this with her opponents’ homes in other parts of the city.

But the Daily Record disclosed that the Liberal Democrat put her house on the market the day after her election, Nov 15, with the four-bedroom detached bungalow put up for sale for offers over £730,000.

Ms Spence then resigned her seat, meaning another by-election will have to be held to replace her. The Lib Dems said she would be spending time outside Edinburgh for personal reasons, but did not specify whether she would be abroad.

In a statement issued by the party, she said: “I have had a sudden change in personal circumstances which meant I couldn’t in all conscience fulfil my role as a councillor.

“At this time, my focus must be with my family. I have informed my Liberal Democrat colleagues of my changed circumstances and offered my resignation.”

A core message of Louise’s campaign was that she was local to the area - X

She said she did not believe it was right to continue as a councillor “with my focus elsewhere” and insisted there would be no extra cost to the taxpayer if the by-election was held at the same time as another one scheduled in the ward.



“However, I know my decision will be deeply disappointing and frustrating for those who voted for me, for my council group colleagues and for all the Liberal Democrats who fought so hard to win the by-election. I am truly sorry at what has happened,” she concluded.

Kevin Lang, the leader of the Lib Dem group on the city council said: “As a council group, we are feeling a lot of hurt right now. We all worked hard on Louise’s campaign and did so in good faith.

“Louise’s news was shared with the group for the first time on Thursday and once her changed circumstances were clear, we were in agreement that she had to resign immediately.”

‘Scandalous behaviour’

But Sue Webber, a Scottish Tory MSP for the Lothians, said: “This is scandalous behaviour from the Lib Dems that shows how little regard they have for taxpayers’ money.

“This candidate ought to be ashamed but there are also serious questions for Alex Cole-Hamilton [Scottish leader] and his whole party to answer.

“Surely they must have known this was a risk, so how did they let this happen? Do they really think this is acceptable for a so-called ‘local champion’?”

Paul Lawrence, the city council’s chief executive and returning officer, said: “On Nov 19 I received the resignation of councillor Marco Biagi, and we immediately began making arrangements for a by-election in the ward of Colinton and Fairmilehead.

“Having now received the resignation of councillor Louise Spence – who represented the same ward, voters will now be asked to select two councillors instead of one when they go to the polls on Jan 23.”