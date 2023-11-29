Local companies discuss future job needs with area students

GUYSBOROUGH — A recent information session for the area’s leading companies attracted more than 100 high school students from across the municipalities of the District of Guysborough (MODG) and St. Mary’s.

But some MODG councillors remain concerned that the message is not coming through loudly and clearly enough to the next generation of local tradespeople.

The meet-and-greet organized by the Guysborough District Business Partnership for EverWind Fuels, Signal Gold and Maritime Launch Services drew grade 9-12 students from Guysborough Academy, St. Mary’s Academy and Canso Academy to the Chedabucto Lifestyle Complex on Nov. 7.

“The companies came in to talk about their projects,” including operations, jobs and career opportunities, MODG District 1 Councillor Paul Long reported to his colleagues at their regular meeting on Nov. 15.

“It was well received, but it’s hard to get the questions out of the kids sometimes. It would have been nice if some of the young leaders in the room who had attended had prompted them a bit, but they got the information. It’s a matter of what they do with it.”

District 2 Councillor Mary Desmond noted the value of making better connections between the Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) system and the growing private sector enterprises that will need specific trades.

“I think it is important that we get the NSCC in [to the community], which has [had] no idea what jobs would be available at Maritime Launch,” she said. “Get Maritime Launch involved to tell NSCC what trades might be available... to get our students prepared for some of these jobs.”

Speaking to The Journal following the meeting, Long said the area’s young people would benefit from having an NSCC satellite campus located in the municipality. “It’s a great institution, and it would be nice to see it expand into Guysborough County a little bit, in light of the new industry that’s hopefully coming our way. If there is an institution of some size and degree right in your backyard, then the likelihood of more kids thinking that these [new job opportunities] are options goes up. It just opens more doors.”

Alec Bruce, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Guysborough Journal